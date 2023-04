Bioceres Crop Solutions Releases FY22 Sustainability Report

ROSARIO, Argentina–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, is pleased to announce the release of the company’s inaugural FY22 Sustainability Report, entitled: Each Step We Take. The report is available for download here.

Each Step We Take provides an in-depth review of the company’s corporate sustainability strategy based on three core organizational ambitions to: (1) lead the sustainable agriculture transformation, (2) innovate to build resilience in agricultural production systems and (3) catalyze the knowledge ecosystem.

The report maps Bioceres’s efforts in developing and commercializing an impactful portfolio of biologically-based, highly effective products whose adoption will allow farmers to be profitable while they are also significantly contributing to climate resilience, the reduction of synthetic chemicals use, and ecosystem biodiversity. It also presents its progress in monitoring and improving the sustainability, environmental footprint and effectiveness of its own products and services.

“Commitment to sustainability is a foundational mandate of our company. Our focus as an organization is to develop innovative, cost-effective solutions that unlock the power of biology for the betterment of agriculture, and the protection of our planet,” said Federico Trucco, Chief Executive Officer. “As CEO, I am proud of the leadership role that Bioceres has taken and am pleased to share our journey in this report.”

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

