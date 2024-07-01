Binary Defense Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response for Sixth Year

This is the sixth year that Binary Defense has been recognized in the Gartner report.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Binary Defense, the trusted Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and enterprise defense provider, is pleased to announce that the company has been recognized for the sixth year as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response report (available to Gartner subscribers).

“We are deeply pleased to be recognized again by one of the world’s leading analyst firms,” said Bob Meindl, Chief Executive Officer of Binary Defense. “Our dedication to delivering top-tier services to our customers is unwavering. We believe the distinct advantages of our highly skilled and experienced SOC, threat hunting, counterintelligence and incident response team, coupled with our Open XDR strategy, continue to distinguish us in a crowded MDR market. We work closely with our customers to create tailored solutions that provide the insights, confidence and security program maturity needed in today’s threat landscape.”

“Successful MDR service providers offer a focus on high-fidelity threat detection, investigation and mitigative response with meaningful and human interpretable reporting aligned to business-focused risks,” according to the Gartner report. Likewise, “By 2028, 50% of findings from managed detection and response providers will be focused on, or include detail on, threat exposures, up from 10% today.”

Through a consultative and collaborative approach, Binary Defense takes the time to gain a deep understanding of each client’s current security needs, risk profile, existing skills and capabilities, and vulnerabilities. This allows them to meet organizations where they are in their journey to mature their security program and posture. Unlike other vendors, which think like defenders, Binary Defense applies an attacker’s mindset to guide its security strategy, developing a personalized, human-driven, tech-enabled approach for each client. The company has built its reputation on a team of experienced and passionate professionals dedicated to innovating in cybersecurity.

For more information about Binary Defense’s MDR solution, visit https://www.binarydefense.com/cybersecurity-solutions/managed-detection-and-response/.

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response, Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Angel Berrios, Craig Lawson, June 24, 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer: GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and sophisticated technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kris Melville, Binary Defense, 1 201.669.8982, kris.melville@binarydefense.com, https://www.binarydefense.com/