Binary Defense Launches “MDR Plus” — A New Holistic Approach to Advanced Threat Management

The new managed security offering combines Binary Defense’s industry-recognized MDR platform with critical new capabilities in AI-powered managed deception, seamless telemetry configurability, and patent-pending malware disruption.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Binary Defense, the trusted Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and enterprise defense provider, today announced the official release of MDR Plus, the industry’s most sophisticated managed security solution for companies looking to bolster their security program and increase technology diversification. The company will be showcasing MDR Plus at Black Hat USA as part of its presence there.

MDR Plus focuses on delivering superior security outcomes through Binary Defense’s BD Platform. This solution integrates real-time detection and containment with sophisticated behavior-based threat detection and managed deception capabilities, ensuring rapid identification and neutralization of threats. Customers benefit from industry-leading observability, contextual feedback, early-stage attack detection, and advanced malware disruption.

Binary Defense’s ongoing investments in its BD Platform have culminated in three key features for MDR Plus: patent-pending Malware Disruption, AI-powered Managed Deception, and seamless telemetry configurability that allows for immediate updates to detection logic based on real-time threat intelligence.

“In today’s high-risk cyber threat environment, companies must go beyond standard detection and response capabilities to neutralize threats before they can impact business operations — and the bottom line,” said Jason Vest, Chief Technology Officer of Binary Defense. “Binary Defense’s MDR Plus is a mature managed security platform that turns the table on attackers by dramatically expanding an organization’s visibility, enabling earlier detection of malicious behavior and empowering defenders with the ability to actually disrupt these attacks before they can execute. This solution, combined with our Open XDR approach, is an effective way for companies to diversify their technology strategy while ensuring the highest level of security.”

Key Features of MDR Plus:

MDR Plus empowers companies by providing more advanced security capabilities for detecting, isolating, and thwarting threats early in the attack lifecycle. Key features include:

Core services

24x7x365 SOC Monitoring

Monitoring Analysis On Demand with T3 Analysts

Personalized Detections and Tuning

Continuous Analytic Threat Hunting

Advanced features

Managed Deception

Malware Disruption

Proprietary Behavioral Detections

Identity Safeguards

Telemetry Configurability

EDR Bypass Detection

New Patent-Pending Malware Disruption Tool:

Recently developed by Binary Defense’s ARC Labs, Malware Disruption is a groundbreaking capability that specifically targets common attacker frameworks widely used by threat actors to establish initial access to a compromised machine.

This patent-pending attack disruption technology is a critical evolution in malware defense. Instead of relying on signature-based detection methods, Malware Disruption focuses on a fundamental process in malicious code execution that is universally shared by malware families and other exploitation tools. This empowers security teams to thwart attacks early in the Cyber Kill Chain, without any impact on legitimate computing processes.

Malware Disruption has an over 90% detection rate against known malware families, including Command and Control (C2) frameworks. It is also immune to sophisticated evasion and obfuscation techniques.

AI-Powered Managed Deception:

Binary Defense’s deception technology is a critical capability in today’s dynamic threat environment, as attackers are constantly finding new ways to bypass or undermine popular security controls and products.

Managed Deception incorporates a wide variety of deception techniques within each phase of an attack to confuse the threat actors while triggering low false positive alerts. With the click of a button, Managed Deception allows defenders to generate AI-powered simulated environments and key exposures (such as realistic user accounts and credentials) to deceive and outmaneuver attackers.

By implementing a wide spectrum of deception techniques, Managed Deception ensures that company assets remain protected.

Flexible Detection Capabilities That Won’t Disrupt:

Binary Defense’s new event transfer feature provides companies with customized detection packages tailored to each client’s unique environment and the specific capabilities of their endpoints. Equally critical, this telemetry enables seamless integration of the most advanced detection logic and threat intelligence without requiring any software update. This innovative solution ensures real-time adaptability and enhanced protection without the need for disruptive installations.

