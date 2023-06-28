Binarly Wins Finalist Spot at Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Binarly, providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware supply chain protection platform, has won a spot as one of four finalists at the annual Black Hat Startup Spotlight competition.





Binarly founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alex Matrosov will present groundbreaking products and capabilities built into the Binarly Transparency Platform to a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas.

The Black Hat Startup Spotlight presentations, scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023, provide a prominent stage for early-stage companies to demonstrate products and solutions with major impact on cybersecurity problems. Binarly is one of four finalists alongside Mobb, Gomboc AI and Endor Labs.

The judges include Trey Ford, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Vista Equity Partners; Maria Markstedter, founder and CEO of Azeria Labs; Ketaki Borade, senior analyst in the Omdia Infrastructure Security research team; Lucas Nelson, partner at Lytical Ventures; and Robert Stratton, Principal at Polymathics and venture partner at Nextgen Venture Partners.

The competition, now in its second year, is open to startups in operation for less than two years old with less than 50 employees. Binarly emerged from stealth mode in 2021 with $3.6 million in seed funding from WestWave Capital and Acrobator Ventures and advisory support from multiple high-profile cybersecurity executives and practitioners.

“ This recognition from Black Hat is a tremendous validation for Binarly’s vision and strategy to help enterprises manage supply chain and security problems below the operating system,” Matrosov said. “ It is an honor to be recognized by such an esteemed organization for our research and contributions to the industry in such a short time.”

“ We have presented multiple important research discoveries at previous Black Hat conferences and I’m personally thrilled to get this opportunity to showcase our innovations and technologies to provide visibility and explainability to the firmware supply chain ecosystem,” Matrosov added.

Binarly’s agentless, enterprise-class AI-powered firmware security platform solves firmware supply chain security problems by identifying vulnerabilities, malicious firmware modifications and providing firmware SBOM visibility without access to the source code. A cloud-agnostic solution, the Binarly Transparency Platform gives enterprise security teams actionable insights and reduces the cost and time to respond to security incidents.

As a finalist, Binarly has secured a turnkey startup booth at Black Hat USA 2023 and a 10-minute speaking session at the Startup City Open Stage event.

About Binarly

Founded in 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Binarly brings decades of research experience identifying hardware and firmware security weaknesses and threats. The Binarly Transparency Platform provides an agentless, enterprise-class product with robust AI-powered capabilities to protect organizations from advanced threats below the operating system. The company’s technology solves firmware supply chain security problems by identifying vulnerabilities, malicious firmware modifications and providing firmware SBOM visibility without access to the source code. Binarly’s cloud-agnostic solutions give enterprise security teams actionable insights, and reduce the cost and time to respond to security incidents.

Contacts

media@binarly.io

818.351.9637