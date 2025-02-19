Binance.US Restores USD Deposits & Withdrawals on Platform

Milestone Allows Customers to Deposit Cash Fast Using Bank Transfer (ACH)

Binance.US Customers Can Buy, Sell, Convert, and Trade Over 160 Cryptocurrencies

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binance.US, a leading licensed and regulated U.S. crypto platform, today announced the restoration of United States Dollar (“USD”) fiat services. Binance.US customers are now able to deposit and withdraw USD with zero fees using bank transfer (ACH) and continue to access existing features such as buying, selling, converting, and trading over 160 cryptocurrencies. Access to fiat services begins today and will be gradually rolled out to all eligible customers over the coming days.

“ We are thrilled to restore fiat rails as we accelerate with increased momentum in the new year,” said Norman Reed, Interim CEO of Binance.US. “ This marks one of the most important chapters for Binance.US since July 2023, when we were forced to begin operating as a crypto-only platform. We have been looking forward to the day that we would be able to offer full USD services again. Today’s news would not be possible without the incredible work of our team, who have been tirelessly committed to re-enabling this important function, and our customers for remaining supportive.”

“ We are excited to restore USD services and deliver a seamless on- and off-ramp experience with zero processing fees for our customers,” said Christopher Blodgett, Chief Operating Officer of Binance.US. “ As part of our continual efforts to enhance the Binance.US platform, the restoration of USD services affords our customers the best possible experience without compromising the features they have come to know and appreciate.”

“ As a licensed and regulated U.S. crypto exchange with a deep commitment to compliance and customer protection, the relaunch of USD services gives customers a safe, reliable, and convenient way to transfer funds and access crypto,” said Dan Wong, General Counsel of Binance.US.

Since launching in 2019, Binance.US has grown to become a leading and trusted crypto platform for customers seeking to buy, stake, convert, or trade crypto assets through innovative offerings including 0%-fee BTC trading on select pairs, competitive rewards for over 20 different assets on the largest major U.S. staking platform, and ever-growing access to over 160 cryptocurrencies including established and new market entrants.

About Binance.US

Binance.US is America's home to buy, trade, and earn digital assets. As a licensed and regulated U.S. crypto platform, Binance.US offers some of the lowest fees in the industry and provides secure and reliable access to more than 160 of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies. We’re on a mission to empower people to do more with their money. The new economy has arrived and we’re committed to helping everyone access the world of blockchain and crypto. To learn more about Binance.US, visit https://www.binance.us/.

pr@binance.us