Bilt Announces Barry’s as Newest Fitness Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the pioneering loyalty program for the home and neighborhood, today announced a new partnership with global fitness leader Barry’s. This collaboration introducesBarry’s as Bilt's newest fitness partner, further expanding fitness options for Bilt Members in their neighborhoods nationwide. The class booking experience will mimic what loyal Barry’s clients are already accustomed to, but will be fully integrated into the Bilt app for a seamless experience.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Barry’s as our latest fitness partner for Bilt Members,” said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. “We’re always listening to how our members want to be rewarded and teaming up with Barry’s was a natural fit as we continue to grow this offering.”

This partnership with Barry’s opens up a variety of benefits for Bilt Members, including:

Complimentary shake : Bilt Members who book a Barry’s class via the Bilt app will receive a complimentary shake from Barry’s Fuel Bar after class;

: Bilt Members who book a Barry’s class via the Bilt app will receive a complimentary shake from Barry’s Fuel Bar after class; Earn Bilt Points : Earn Bilt points on each Barry’s class booked via the Bilt app;

: Earn Bilt points on each Barry’s class booked via the Bilt app; Redeem Bilt Points : Redeem Bilt points to cover the cost of an upcoming class;

: Redeem Bilt points to cover the cost of an upcoming class; Access free Rent Day classes: Take advantage of free Barry’s classes on the first of every month via the Bilt app, starting in March.

“Innovation is at the heart of our brand, and we’re always looking for new ways to enhance the experience for our clients. Our partnership with Bilt is a perfect example of that, offering Bilt Members the exciting opportunity to turn their rent payments into points that can be used for Barry’s classes. This collaboration will not only reward our clients but also help us expand our community in a whole new way,” said Joey Gonzalez, Global Co-CEO of Barry’s.

Starting today, all Bilt Members will be able to book a Barry’s class of their choice directly via the Bilt app at Barry’s nationwide and receive a free shake post-class. Barry’s offers several class modalities, including its signature RUN x LIFT class that combines interval-based cardio routines on the treadmill and strength training on the floor, RIDE x LIFT which offers high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with strength training, and LIFT which is a class focused on strength training.

Furthermore, starting March 1, Bilt Members will have access to free Rent Day classes at the NoHo and Brooklyn Heights Barry’s locations in New York City—rolling out to studios nationwide in spring 2025.

This partnership between Bilt and Barry’s further solidifies Bilt’s position as the leading home and neighborhood rewards program. This virtuous network is powered by Bilt’s award-winning rewards currency, extensive merchant integrations, and AI-driven offer engine–making Bilt the only platform to successfully connect housing–America's largest consumer spending category–with neighborhood commerce in a way that benefits everyone involved.

For more information about Bilt and its partnership with Barry’s, or to sign up to become a Bilt Member, please visit www.bilt.com.

About Bilt

Bilt is the pioneering loyalty program for where you live that allows renters to earn rewards on rent and benefits in their neighborhood while building a path toward homeownership. Through the Bilt Rewards Alliance, a network of more than 4.5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment, Bilt Members can earn points just by paying rent. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today—including one-to-one point transfers for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Home Collection; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits or toward a future down payment on a home. For more information, visit www.bilt.com/.

About Barry’s

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from “The Best Workout in the World,” to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 90 studios spanning 15 countries, plus Barry’s X – Barry’s now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry’s expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry’s floor work. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry’s makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: www.barrys.com/.

