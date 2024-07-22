BILL to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on August 22, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, after the market close on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

BILL will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, August 22, 2024 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the BILL investor relations website (https://investor.bill.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on BILL’s investor relations website.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Contacts

IR Contact:



Karen Sansot



ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:



John Welton



john.welton@hq.bill.com