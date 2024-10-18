Home Business Wire BILL to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on November 7,...
BILL to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the market close on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

BILL will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, November 7, 2024 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the BILL investor relations website (https://investor.bill.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on BILL’s investor relations website.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables, and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Contacts

IR Contact:

Karen Sansot

ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:

John Welton

john.welton@hq.bill.com

