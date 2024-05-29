Home Business Wire BILL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire

BILL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BILL (NYSE:BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 1:20pm PT

Live webcast, as well as replay, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com/. Please note the presentation time is subject to change.

About BILL:

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Contacts

IR Contact:

Karen Sansot

ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:

John Welton

john.welton@hq.bill.com

Articoli correlati

ETT I iByond™️ and Oicintra Group Unveil Groundbreaking $3.9 Billion Joint Venture to Transform the Energy Sector

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dynamic Partnership Set to Ignite Innovation, Efficiency, and Market Expansion in the Energy-related industries of the evolving Ai platform...
Continua a leggere

Lattice Sentry Wins 2024 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #FPGA--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solution...
Continua a leggere

agilon health to Participate at 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php