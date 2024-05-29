BILL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BILL (NYSE:BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference



Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 1:20pm PT

Live webcast, as well as replay, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com/. Please note the presentation time is subject to change.

About BILL:

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Contacts

IR Contact:



Karen Sansot



ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:



John Welton



john.welton@hq.bill.com