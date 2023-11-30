Bill Stein Joins Crusoe Board of Advisors

Former CEO of Digital Realty Brings Decades of Data Center and Digital Infrastructure Experience

Stein joins Crusoe on the heels of the recent announcement of a significant expansion of its high performance cloud computing business with new capacity and additional financing earmarked for further GPU purchases and data center expansion.

Stein brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience at a wide variety of companies, and currently advises private companies and investment funds that focus on digital infrastructure and energy. As CEO of Digital Realty Trust from 2014 to 2022, he led the exponential growth of the Digital Realty REIT, as well as its inclusion in the S&P 500 Index with a total enterprise value of $50 billion. Stein was a co-founder of the business in 2004, and served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer prior to his role as CEO. Before joining Digital Realty in 2004, Stein was with GI Partners (Digital Realty’s predecessor private equity fund); Co-Head of Venture Bank at PNC and media and communications finance at PNC Financial Services Group; President and Chief Operating Officer of TriNet Corporate Realty Trust (now part of iStar Financial); Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of TriNet Corporate Realty Trust; and he previously held a number of senior positions with Westinghouse Electric, Westinghouse Financial Services, and Duquesne Light Company.

“This is a critical moment for Crusoe as they expand their digital infrastructure offerings,” said Stein. “I’m incredibly excited about the potential for their technology to help align the future of computing with the future of the climate, and I’m looking forward to offering advice and helping them navigate through this exciting period of growth and investment.”

“We’re thrilled to have Bill join the Crusoe team as a member of our Board of Advisors,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chase Lochmiller. “There aren’t many people out there who have spent as much time thinking about what it takes to be a successful operator in the digital infrastructure and energy spaces as Bill has. His experience and expertise will be a valuable asset as we continue to expand our Crusoe Cloud offerings and data center operations.”

In September, Crusoe announced that Chris Dolan and Jamie McGrath were joining the company as Chief Data Center Officer and SVP Of Data Center Operations, respectively. Both Dolan and McGrath had previously served as members of Crusoe’s Board of Advisors for multiple years. They joined the company in full-time roles to lead the rapid growth of Crusoe Cloud and high performance digital infrastructure offerings.

