BILL Names Sarah Acton to Newly Created Role of Chief Customer Officer

Integrating go-to-market teams with the customer at the center

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced that Sarah Acton has been named Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this new role, Acton will lead the go-to-market functions of the company, which include the Sales and Marketing organizations, to create a seamless experience for SMBs and accountants throughout the customer journey. Acton is a member of the executive leadership team of BILL and will continue to report directly to President and CFO, John Rettig.





“At BILL, our business is built around serving the needs of SMBs and accountants by being at the center of their financial operations. As we expand our platform and capabilities to serve more of their needs, we are adapting our go-to-market model to enhance our partnership with customers,” said John Rettig, President and CFO of BILL. “Sarah brings significant experience and expertise in sales and marketing leadership to this new role, including two years as BILL’s Chief Marketing Officer. She is the right person to build upon the success of our go-to-market teams to create the best experience for customers, and drive growth and impact for BILL.”

“As a champion of SMBs and accountants, I am thrilled to take on this expanded role as it reinforces our commitment to partnering with our customers to help them succeed,” said Sarah Acton, Chief Customer Officer at BILL. “We are bringing together two exceptional teams so that we can build even deeper relationships over the lifetime of our customers. And by leveraging what we know about their evolving needs, we can accelerate and elevate our ability to serve SMBs and accountants in new and innovative ways.”

A Champion of Customer Success

Acton brings more than 30 years of experience to the role with marketing, sales and brand-building work in both consumer and business markets. As Chief Marketing Officer at BILL since 2021, Acton has been instrumental in building a customer-first brand that serves more than 450,000 SMBs and is trusted by leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and software providers. Her customer-centric leadership across the company has contributed to BILL’s success in helping more SMBs and accountants understand the benefits of financial automation, and how technology can help them thrive.

Prior to joining BILL, Acton led sales and marketing at Athos, a wearables company in athletics performance, and has held global marketing leadership roles at LinkedIn and Yahoo!. During her career, she was also the owner of a small retail business where she had first-hand experience with the rewards and challenges that come with entrepreneurship.

Read more from Sarah Acton about BILL’s ongoing commitment to help SMBs and accountants thrive.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

