BILL Hires Ken Moss, Technology Industry Innovator, as Chief Technology Officer

Brings years of experience delivering technology solutions that address customer needs and drive business impact at scale

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that Ken Moss has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Moss reports directly to CEO and Founder René Lacerte and succeeds Vinay Pai who is retiring as CTO after five years with the company.

“We are excited to welcome Ken to BILL. As an experienced technology leader, Ken has led global teams to create innovative solutions that anticipate customers’ needs and help them succeed,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of BILL. “As a category creator and leader, BILL is transforming the future of finance for SMBs. Cutting-edge technology and innovation are at the center of what we do and how we deliver for SMBs, and Ken’s experience with enabling breakthrough technology at speed and scale will help us accelerate value creation for customers.”

Moss brings more than 30 years of experience from a variety of companies and industries including online commerce, search, and interactive entertainment. Ken has a track record of using data-driven development as well as innovative machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver strong business results. Most recently Ken was Chief Technology Officer for eight years at Electronic Arts, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment where he led the company through a cloud-based transition and pioneered broad uses of data and AI to improve the game creator and player experience. Prior, he was Vice President of Marketplaces Technology, Science and Data at eBay, leading technology strategies to connect millions of buyers with SMBs and other sellers to enable online commerce. Ken was also General Manager, Director of Development, and Founder of Internet Search at Microsoft, where he oversaw the development and engineering with key product teams working on Bing and MSN Search. Moss holds a B.A. in Molecular Biology from Princeton University.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the BILL team,” said Ken Moss. “In my career, I have always been passionate about building technology solutions that help make the world a better place. I look forward to applying technological creativity and leadership so we can innovate and scale faster, to help SMBs achieve their business goals and thrive.”

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. BILL’s network connects millions of members so they can pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

