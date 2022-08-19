Home Business Wire Bill.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Bill.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire
  • Q4 Core Revenue Increased 151% Year-Over-Year
  • Q4 Organic Core Revenue Increased 71% Year-Over-Year
  • Q4 Transaction Fees Increased 201% Year-Over-Year
  • Q4 Organic Transaction Fees Increased 90% Year-Over-Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

“We delivered a strong fourth quarter to conclude fiscal 2022, serving 400,000 businesses and crossing $200 million in quarterly revenue,” said René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO and Founder. “Fiscal 2022 was a transformative year for Bill.com. We significantly expanded our platform’s solutions and extended our reach to serve customers ranging from sole proprietors to mid-market companies. We entered new strategic partnerships and began building a global customer base, serving businesses in more than 150 countries. With our platform, ecosystem, and scale, we are well positioned to help millions of businesses transform their financial operations.”

“We delivered strong Q4 financial results, with revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP net loss per share all well ahead of our expectations,” said John Rettig, Bill.com CFO. “Looking ahead, we expect to deliver high revenue growth and to transition to being a non-GAAP profitable company in fiscal year 2023. We will continue to invest in our large market opportunity, while maintaining our rigorous operational discipline.”

Bill.com’s reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 include the results of Divvy and Invoice2go. Organic results exclude the impact of Divvy and Invoice2go.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022:

  • Total revenue was $200.2 million, an increase of 156% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was $194.8 million, an increase of 151% year-over-year. Organic core revenue was $114.9 million, up 71% year-over-year, and excluded Divvy and Invoice2go revenue of $79.9 million.
    • Subscription fees were $55.2 million, up 77% year-over-year. Organic subscription fees were $46.2 million, up 49% year-over-year, and excluded Divvy and Invoice2go fees of approximately $9.0 million.
    • Transaction fees were $139.6 million, up 201% year-over year. Organic transaction fees were $68.7 million, up 90% year-over-year, and excluded Divvy and Invoice2go fees of $70.9 million.
  • Gross profit was $156.8 million, representing a 78.3% gross margin, compared to $58.0 million, or a 74.1% gross margin, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $168.5 million, representing a 84.2% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to $62.4 million, or a 79.7% non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Loss from operations was $83.4 million, compared to a loss from operations of $70.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $3.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Net loss was $84.9 million, or ($0.81) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $41.9 million, or ($0.48) per share, basic and diluted, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $3.3 million, or ($0.03) per share, basic and diluted, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $5.8 million, or ($0.07) per share, basic and diluted, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2022:

  • Total revenue was $642.0 million, an increase of 169% from the prior fiscal year.
  • Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was $633.4 million, an increase of 173% from the prior fiscal year. Organic core revenue was $391.7 million, up 77% year-over-year, and excluded Divvy and Invoice2go revenue of $241.7 million.
    • Subscription fees were $193.5 million, up 73% year-over-year. Organic subscription fees were $163.7 million, up 47% year-over-year, and excluded Divvy and Invoice2go fees of approximately $29.8 million.
    • Transaction fees were $439.9 million, up 265% year-over-year. Organic transaction fees were $228.0 million, up 107% year-over-year, and excluded Divvy and Invoice2go fees of $211.9 million.
  • Gross profit was $497.0 million, representing a 77.4% gross margin, compared to $176.5 million, or a 74.1% gross margin, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $542.1 million, representing a 84.4% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to $185.0 million, or a 77.6% non-GAAP gross margin in the prior fiscal year.
  • Loss from operations was $316.8 million, compared to a loss from operations of $114.0 million in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $14.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $12.2 million in the prior fiscal year.
  • Net loss was $326.4 million, or ($3.21) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $98.7 million, or ($1.19) per share, basic and diluted, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net loss was $24.3 million, or ($0.24) per share, basic and diluted, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $10.0 million, or ($0.12) per share, basic and diluted, in the prior fiscal year.

Business Highlights and Recent Developments

The metrics listed below identified as Bill.com exclude the results of Divvy and Invoice2go.

  • Served 157,800 Bill.com customers as of the end of the fourth quarter. Also served 20,700 spending businesses that used Divvy and 221,600 subscribers that used Invoice2go.
  • Processed $60.7 billion in total payment volume (TPV) for Bill.com customers in the fourth quarter, an increase of 46% year-over-year. Also processed $2.7 billion in card payment volume for Divvy.
  • Processed 10.5 million transactions during the fourth quarter through the Bill.com platform, representing an increase of 28% year-over-year. In addition, processed 7.3 million Divvy card transactions.
  • As of June 30, 2022, 4.7 million Bill.com network members have originated or received an electronic payment using our platform, an increase of 47% year-over-year compared to the 3.2 million network members we reported a year ago.
  • Net dollar-based retention rate for Bill.com customers increased to 131% during fiscal 2022 compared to 124% during fiscal 2021 and 121% during fiscal 2020.
  • Announced experienced SMB leaders Irana Wasti and Sofya Pogreb as Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively.
  • Added global financial services executive, Tina Chan Reich, to our board of directors.
  • Announced Bora Chung, our Chief Experience Officer, will be retiring.

Financial Outlook

We are providing the following guidance for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2022 and the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

 

 

Q1 FY23

Guidance

 

FY23

Guidance

Total revenue (millions)

$208.0 – $211.0

 

$955.5 – $973.5

Year-over-year total revenue growth

76% – 78%

 

49% – 52%

Non-GAAP net income (millions)

$5.5 – $8.0

 

$27.5 – $45.5

Non-GAAP net income per share

$0.05 – $0.07

 

$0.23 – $0.38

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Bill.com has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss or non-GAAP net loss per share guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items excluded from GAAP cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

In conjunction with this announcement, Bill.com will host a conference call for investors at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) today to discuss fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results and our outlook for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2022 and the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available at the Investor Relations section of Bill.com’s website: https://investor.bill.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Bill.com

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for SMBs. The company’s mission is to make it simple to connect and do business. Additional solutions include all-in-one expense management platform Divvy and mobile invoicing product Invoice2go. Hundreds of thousands of SMBs worldwide use Bill.com’s solutions to manage end-to-end financial workflows, process payments, and create connections to suppliers and clients, helping to manage cash inflows and outflows. Bill.com partners with leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than statements of historical facts, and statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our total revenue, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2022 and full fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, our expectations for the growth of demand on our platform and the expansion of our customers’ utilization of our services. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), variants thereof, and their impact on our employees, customers, strategic partners, vendors, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition and on supply chains and labor markets, our history of operating losses, our recent rapid growth, the large sums of customer funds that we transfer daily, the risk of loss, errors and fraudulent activity, the market, interest rate, foreign exchange and other conditions that the customer funds we hold in trust are subject to, our ability to attract new customers and convert trial customers into paying customers, our ability to develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, potential impacts of acquisitions and investments, including our ability to integrate Divvy and Invoice2go, our accounting for and internal controls related to Divvy and Invoice2go operating results, changes in staffing levels, macroeconomic factors, including interest rate, inflationary and recessionary environments, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, instability and the global impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, and other risks detailed in registration statements and periodic reports we file with the SEC, including our quarterly and annual reports, which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of Bill.com’s website (https://investor.bill.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Items excluded from non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin include amortization of certain intangible assets, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, and depreciation expense. Items excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses include amortization of certain intangible assets, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, depreciation expense, and acquisition and integration-related expenses. Items excluded from non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share include stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related expenses, amortization of debt discount (and accretion of debt premium) and issuance costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, and income tax effect associated with acquisition and non-GAAP adjustments. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, and related payroll taxes from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expenses using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions while the related payroll taxes are dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

Depreciation expense. We exclude depreciation expense from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. Depreciation expense does not include amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs.

Amortization of intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Acquisition and integration-related expenses. We exclude acquisition and integration-related expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because these costs would have not otherwise been incurred in the normal course of our business operations. In addition, we believe that acquisition and integration-related expenses are non-recurring charges unique to a specific acquisition. Although we may engage in future acquisitions, such acquisitions and the associated acquisition and integration-related expenses are considered unique and not comparable to other acquisitions.

Amortization of debt discount (accretion of debt premium) and issuance costs. We exclude amortization of debt discount and issuance costs associated with our issuance of our convertible senior notes and accretion of debt premium associated with our credit agreements from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Gain on debt extinguishment. We exclude gain on debt extinguishment associated with the prepayment of our borrowings from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash gain provides a meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Income tax effect associated with acquisition and non-GAAP adjustments. We exclude the income tax effect associated with acquisition and non-GAAP adjustments from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we calculate as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted by purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We believe that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. One limitation of free cash flow is that it does not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

 
BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 

June 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,596,542

 

$

509,615

 

Short-term investments

 

1,108,493

 

 

655,314

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

24,045

 

 

18,222

 

Acquired card receivables, net

 

256,392

 

 

147,093

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

151,258

 

 

67,195

 

Funds held for customers

 

3,142,660

 

 

2,208,598

 

Total current assets

 

6,279,390

 

 

3,606,037

 

Non-current assets:
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

76,445

 

 

71,925

 

Property and equipment, net

 

56,985

 

 

48,902

 

Intangible assets, net

 

432,583

 

 

417,341

 

Goodwill

 

2,362,893

 

 

1,772,043

 

Other assets

 

47,730

 

 

52,925

 

Total assets

$

9,256,026

 

$

5,969,173

 

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

9,948

 

$

11,904

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

29,004

 

 

20,287

 

Deferred revenue

 

31,868

 

 

12,848

 

Other accruals and current liabilities

 

120,080

 

 

72,022

 

Borrowings from credit facilities, net

 

75,097

 

 

 

Customer fund deposits

 

3,142,660

 

 

2,208,598

 

Total current liabilities

 

3,408,657

 

 

2,325,659

 

Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue

 

2,159

 

 

2,926

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

82,728

 

 

86,639

 

Borrowings from credit facilities, net

 

 

 

79,534

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

1,697,985

 

 

909,847

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

20,803

 

 

34,978

 

Total liabilities

 

5,212,332

 

 

3,439,583

 

Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock

 

2

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

4,598,737

 

 

2,777,155

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(10,217

)

 

(100

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(544,828

)

 

(247,467

)

Total stockholders’ equity

$

4,043,694

 

$

2,529,590

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

9,256,026

 

$

5,969,173

 

 
BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
 
Three months ended
June 30,		 Year ended
June 30,

2022

 

2021 (2)

 

2022 (1)

 

2021 (2)

Revenue

$

200,221

 

$

78,273

 

$

641,959

 

$

238,265

 

Cost of revenue
Service costs (3)

 

33,269

 

 

16,931

 

 

105,496

 

 

56,576

 

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (4)

 

10,172

 

 

3,362

 

 

39,508

 

 

5,230

 

Total cost of revenue

 

43,441

 

 

20,293

 

 

145,004

 

 

61,806

 

Gross profit

 

156,780

 

 

57,980

 

 

496,955

 

 

176,459

 

Operating expenses
Research and development (3)

 

66,908

 

 

29,258

 

 

219,818

 

 

89,503

 

Sales and marketing (3)

 

102,484

 

 

25,840

 

 

307,151

 

 

67,935

 

General and administrative (3)

 

58,686

 

 

69,610

 

 

241,174

 

 

128,116

 

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (4)

 

12,057

 

 

3,991

 

 

45,630

 

 

4,872

 

Total operating expenses

 

240,135

 

 

128,699

 

 

813,773

 

 

290,426

 

Loss from operations

 

(83,355

)

 

(70,719

)

 

(316,818

)

 

(113,967

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(970

)

 

(11,427

)

 

(13,861

)

 

(25,370

)

Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(84,325

)

 

(82,146

)

 

(330,679

)

 

(139,337

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

617

 

 

(40,284

)

 

(4,318

)

 

(40,617

)

Net loss

$

(84,942

)

$

(41,862

)

$

(326,361

)

$

(98,720

)

 
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.81

)

$

(0.48

)

$

(3.21

)

$

(1.19

)

Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

104,439

 

 

86,965

 

 

101,753

 

 

82,813

 

____________________________________
(1) Includes the results of Invoice2go from the acquisition date on September 1, 2021.
(2) Includes the results of Divvy from the acquisition date on June 1, 2021.
(3) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of revenue

$

1,470

 

$

967

 

$

5,144

 

$

2,938

 

Research and development

 

16,155

 

 

6,138

 

 

54,907

 

 

16,091

 

Sales and marketing

 

23,325

 

 

3,461

 

 

60,237

 

 

8,547

 

General and administrative

 

15,826

 

 

30,158

 

 

76,869

 

 

44,411

 

$

56,776

 

$

40,724

 

$

197,157

 

$

71,987

 

(4) Depreciation does not include amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs.
BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Year ended

June 30,

2022

 

2021 (2)

 

2022 (1)

 

2021 (2)

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss

$

(84,942

)

$

(41,862

)

$

(326,361

)

$

(98,720

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation

 

56,776

 

 

37,027

 

 

197,157

 

 

68,290

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

19,768

 

 

5,659

 

 

75,977

 

 

5,659

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,460

 

 

1,694

 

 

9,161

 

 

4,443

 

Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs

 

847

 

 

207

 

 

2,366

 

 

907

 

Amortization of debt discount (accretion of debt premium) and issuance costs

 

1,415

 

 

11,807

 

 

4,777

 

 

27,531

 

Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on investments in marketable debt securities

 

1,347

 

 

2,722

 

 

11,386

 

 

4,692

 

Provision for losses on acquired card receivables

 

4,258

 

 

741

 

 

19,879

 

 

741

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

2,294

 

 

1,178

 

 

8,601

 

 

3,813

 

Deferred income taxes

 

616

 

 

(40,284

)

 

(4,075

)

 

(40,617

)

Other

 

(726

)

 

 

 

(726

)

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

2,814

 

 

(1,203

)

 

(3,032

)

 

(6,535

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(10,004

)

 

6,855

 

 

(12,970

)

 

706

 

Other assets

 

6,073

 

 

(726

)

 

5,105

 

 

(12,525

)

Accounts payable

 

664

 

 

6,490

 

 

(3,771

)

 

7,417

 

Other accruals and current liabilities

 

(5,205

)

 

22,922

 

 

7,460

 

 

22,980

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(2,286

)

 

613

 

 

(7,877

)

 

8,395

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

(7,051

)

 

16

 

 

(6,749

)

 

592

 

Deferred revenue

 

408

 

 

3,930

 

 

5,599

 

 

6,854

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(10,474

)

 

17,786

 

 

(18,093

)

 

4,623

 

Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

(556,090

)

 

(144,349

)

 

(556,090

)

Purchases of corporate and customer fund short-term investments

 

(625,570

)

 

(584,271

)

 

(2,801,697

)

 

(2,070,296

)

Proceeds from maturities of corporate and customer fund short-term investments

 

593,824

 

 

273,599

 

 

1,902,474

 

 

1,104,532

 

Proceeds from sale of corporate and customer fund short-term investments

 

5,000

 

 

23,593

 

 

55,744

 

 

142,665

 

Increase in acquired card receivables and other

 

(40,436

)

 

(17,423

)

 

(130,537

)

 

(26,495

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,619

)

 

(1,840

)

 

(5,377

)

 

(18,902

)

Capitalization of internal-use software costs

 

(2,850

)

 

(1,266

)

 

(10,259

)

 

(2,304

)

Proceeds from beneficial interest

 

6,699

 

 

 

 

6,699

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(64,952

)

 

(863,698

)

 

(1,127,302

)

 

(1,426,890

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon public offering, net of underwriting discounts and other offering costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,341,122

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discounts and issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

560,075

 

 

1,129,379

 

Purchase of capped calls

 

 

 

 

 

(37,893

)

 

(87,860

)

Increase in customer fund deposits liability and other

 

149,846

 

 

278,365

 

 

970,889

 

 

563,291

 

Proceeds from line of credit borrowings

 

37,500

 

 

 

 

37,500

 

 

 

Payments on line of credit and bank borrowings

 

(40,000

)

 

 

 

(40,000

)

 

(2,300

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

4,908

 

 

5,175

 

 

34,024

 

 

28,209

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

 

12,849

 

 

8,864

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

152,254

 

 

283,540

 

 

2,878,566

 

 

1,639,583

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

(149

)

 

 

 

(149

)

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

76,679

 

 

(562,372

)

 

1,733,022

 

 

217,316

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

3,466,036

 

 

2,372,065

 

 

1,809,693

 

 

1,592,377

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

$

3,542,715

 

$

1,809,693

 

$

3,542,715

 

$

1,809,693

 

 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,596,542

 

$

509,615

 

$

1,596,542

 

$

509,615

 

Restricted cash included in other current assets

 

85,252

 

 

10,977

 

 

85,252

 

 

10,977

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

6,724

 

 

6,875

 

 

6,724

 

 

6,875

 

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds held for customers

 

1,854,197

 

 

1,282,226

 

 

1,854,197

 

 

1,282,226

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

$

3,542,715

 

$

1,809,693

 

$

3,542,715

 

$

1,809,693

 

____________________________________
(1) Includes the results of Invoice2go from the acquisition date on September 1, 2021.
(2) Includes the results of Divvy from the acquisition date on June 1, 2021.

Contacts

IR Contact:

Karen Sansot

ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:

Mark Heller

mheller@hq.bill.com

Read full story here

