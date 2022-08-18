BigTime Software Selected as One of Crain’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigTime Software, the leading operating platform for professional services organizations, has been named a finalist in Crain’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago. The complete list of winners is available here.





In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain’s surveyed thousands of employees on the types of working conditions, benefits, and corporate culture that make a company a great place to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best companies to work for in Chicago. Winners were determined by the results of a weighted survey of employees and employers, conducted by Crain’s in partnership with Best Companies Group.

“We are honored to have Crain’s Chicago Business rank us among the Best Places to Work in Chicago, where many of our BigTime employees live and work. It is a testament to the extremely talented people and strong culture we have built over our 20-year history,” said Brian Saunders, founder, and CEO of BigTime Software. “Since our founding in 2002, BigTime has coupled transformative growth and innovation with industry-leading customer service, and I am so incredibly proud of our team for continuing their steadfast devotion to helping our clients run and grow their firms more efficiently.”

The full Best Places to Work in Chicago ranking, plus a breakdown of the rankings based on company size, will be announced at a live event on September 14 and on Crain’s website that same day. BigTime will also be honored at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago awards event on September 14. The ranking of the 100 top employers will appear in the September 19 issue of Crain’s Chicago Business.

BigTime was also recently named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, which honors the fastest-growing private companies in America.

BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from accounting, engineering, and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of customers rely on BigTime’s cloud-based tools to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and analyzed the data and used its expertise to determine the final ranking.

Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain’s publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain’s also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers’ understanding of local business. Crain’s Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago’s economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city’s growth.

