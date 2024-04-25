Bigleaf Networks Named as a Bronze Winner of the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bigleaf Networks, a leading provider of wired and wireless network optimization solutions, today announced it has been presented with a Bronze Stevie Award of the technology industries category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.





The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 12.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service; the accolade really underscores our commitment to excellence in both technology and customer engagement,” said John Hogan, SVP of Operations at Bigleaf Networks. “This award speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It motivates us to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in network optimization to better serve our customers.”

“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf’s unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real-time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:



Society 22



Kymberlee Bolden



929-367-8993



press@society22pr.com