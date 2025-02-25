Bigleaf Networks Launches Unlimited Data Plan to Meet Growing Business Demands

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bigleaf Networks, a leader in Hybrid WAN, is excited to announce the launch of an Unlimited Bigleaf Wireless Connect plan. This new offering ensures businesses can operate seamlessly without concern about overage charges or bandwidth slowdowns.

Bigleaf’s unlimited data plan complements the recently launched Edge 800W, further solidifying the company’s commitment to reliable, high-performance network optimization solutions. With unlimited data access, Bigleaf users can access expansive connectivity that supports mission-critical applications, including cloud-based services, video conferencing, and point-of-sale systems.

The Bigleaf Wireless Connect Unlimited Data Plan ensures businesses have the bandwidth they need, no matter how data-intensive their operations are, by:

Eliminating Overages and Slowdowns – Ideal for high-bandwidth activities like VoIP, video conferencing, and CRM applications.

– Ideal for high-bandwidth activities like VoIP, video conferencing, and CRM applications. Supporting Multi-Location Businesses – Provides seamless connectivity across offices, retail locations, and distributed workforces.

– Provides seamless connectivity across offices, retail locations, and distributed workforces. Protecting Operations for High-Stakes Industries – Ensures uninterrupted connectivity for sectors such as healthcare, finance, and retail, where downtime is especially costly.

“With the addition of unlimited data plans, we are delivering even greater flexibility and performance for businesses that depend on reliable connectivity,” said David Idle, Chief Product Officer at Bigleaf Networks. “As hybrid work environments and cloud-first strategies become the norm, our new data offerings ensure that businesses can operate without disruption or unexpected costs.”

Bigleaf continues to build upon its commitment to innovation in the wireless connectivity space and reinforces its position as a leader in the network optimization space. With the recent launch of 5G-integrated connectivity in a single high-performance router and the Bigleaf Cloud Connect announcement, the company continues to offer businesses a more resilient and scalable approach to network connectivity.

The Bigleaf Wireless Connect Unlimited is available today through Bigleaf Networks and its authorized partners.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf provides internet connectivity without complexity, from network optimization to 5G wireless solutions, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Seamlessly integrating with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, Bigleaf's solutions are incredibly simple to install, begin working instantaneously, and continue to work unattended, preserving application performance and user productivity despite circuit degradation or outages. A leader in Hybrid WAN and network optimization, Bigleaf provides businesses with resilient and scalable connectivity solutions. Founded in 2012 in Portland, OR, Bigleaf provides service across North America. Visit www.bigleaf.net.

