Bigleaf Networks Earns Ten Prestigious Awards from G2 in Summer 2024 Report

The network optimization provider is recognized as a leader in various SD-WAN categories.

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bigleaf Networks, a leading provider of network optimization solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition in G2’s Summer 2024 Report, earning ten top awards across various categories.

These accolades highlight Bigleaf Networks’ exceptional performance, usability, customer satisfaction, and growth within the SD-WAN industry.

Bigleaf Networks secured the following honors in G2’s Summer 2024 Report:

  • 1st in the Momentum Grid® Report for SD-WAN
  • 1st in the Usability Index for SD-WAN
  • 1st in the Results Index for SD-WAN
  • 1st in the Relationship Index for SD-WAN
  • 1st in the Implementation Index for SD-WAN
  • 1st in the fastest Implementation Index for SD-WAN
  • 1st in the Easiest to Use Index for SD-WAN
  • 1st in the Easiest Admin Index for SD-WAN
  • 1st in the Best Established ROI Index for SD-WAN
  • 2nd in the Grid® Report for SD-WAN (up from 3rd place)

These awards underscore Bigleaf Networks’ commitment to providing superior SD-WAN solutions that are easy to use, deliver significant results, and foster strong customer relationships. The company’s rapid ascent in the Momentum Grid® and Grid® Reports also showcases its sustained growth and increasing market presence.

Lori Stout, Chief Marketing Officer of Bigleaf Networks, commented on the achievement, stating, “We are immensely proud to receive these accolades from G2. Our team is dedicated to enhancing the SD-WAN experience for our customers, and these awards reflect the impact of our efforts. We will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.”

G2’s methodology involves analyzing authentic customer reviews and data, ensuring that the awards reflect genuine user satisfaction and product performance. This recognition from G2 reaffirms Bigleaf Networks’ position as a leader in the SD-WAN industry.

To learn more about what Bigleaf users have to say, visit the Bigleaf review page on G2.

About Bigleaf:

Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf’s unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real-time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net.

Contacts

Society22

Kymberlee Bolden

929-367-8993

press@society22pr.com

