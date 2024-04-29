BigCommerce with Amblique Fires up Growth for Barbeques Galore with Launch of New B2B Storefront

Barbeques Galore digitally transforms its outdated, monolithic B2B system into an intuitive, scalable B2B storefront in just 12 weeks with BigCommerce B2B Edition

AUSTIN, Texas & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced Barbeques Galore, one of Australia’s largest retailers of grills and outdoor lifestyle products, has launched its new B2B storefront to expand into new markets and grow the business. Leveraging B2B ecommerce as a growth avenue, Barbeques Galore turned to BigCommerce’s B2B Edition to create personalized buyer experiences and a frictionless B2B purchasing journey to meet buyer expectations, drive conversions and build brand loyalty in new and existing markets.





“BigCommerce’s ability to meet all of Barbeques Galore’s B2B implementation requirements at a competitive price was central to our decision to proceed with the platform, and our existing partner Amblique was a natural choice in ensuring our launch was done on time and on budget,” said Angus McDonald, CEO at Barbeques Galore. “The way in which our teams worked together to deliver the most value to both our business and retail customers in the shortest time possible is a critical enabler of success in the highly competitive, and ever-changing, retail environment.”

In just 12 weeks, agency partner Amblique transformed the brand’s antiquated B2B system into a fully functional, streamlined B2B ecommerce site. Using BigCommerce’s Visual Editor as the base, Amblique integrated BigCommerce’s B2B Edition’s out-of-the-box, enterprise-grade functionalities to bring the flexibility and customization needed to modernize the brand’s B2B ecommerce offering without the heavy investment.

While Barbeques Galore has a well-recognized retail presence with 90 locations around Australia, the retailer also operates an established wholesale and export business that includes 200 independent distributors in Australia and many customers worldwide.

B2B Edition has been critical in helping Barbeques Galore scale. The solution’s multi-storefront (MSF) capability allows the retailer to create custom storefront experiences across its brand that give their sites a localized look and feel specialized for various customer segments, regions, and currencies from a single backend, at a much lower operational cost. The brand has expanded into New Zealand and currently operates Barbeques Galore AU and NZ B2B, Barbeques Galore NZ B2C, Pricotech AU B2B, and Ziegler and Brown NZ Content on the platform.

With B2B Edition’s buyer portal, Barbeques Galore can now bring online and offline interactions together into a centralized invoice portal to easily reconcile and accelerate invoice distribution and payments with their existing ERP systems, giving buyers full control of their online purchasing experience. Buyers can self-manage orders, quoting and workflows to reduce operational burdens that streamline the buyer transaction journey, further encouraging conversions, brand loyalty and repeat business.

“When working with a brand such as Barbeques Galore with a broad customer segment, a breadth of product catalogs, and the complexities that come with it, it’s imperative to have the right technologies in place,” said Stephanie Byrne, CEO at Amblique. “B2B Edition’s immediate usability, BigCommerce’s open SaaS architecture and Amblique’s agile MVP methodology were all integral in getting to market in such a rapid timeframe. Barbeques Galore is an excellent example of how bringing together the right team, domain expertise and shared vision can drive growth and success for our shared customers.”

Barbeques Galore joins a growing list of B2B customers using BigCommerce’s composable, B2B architecture, this list includes Asahi Beverages, The Beer Bat, Gesswein, MKM Building Supplies, Toolsaver, United Aqua Group and US Cutter.

“B2B ecommerce is quickly catching up to its B2C counterpart, and what we are seeing is DTC brands and retailers venturing into B2B ecommerce to reach more customers, sell to a wider geographic and create more revenue streams,” said Shannon Ingrey, vice president and general manager, APAC at BigCommerce. “Today’s buyer expects a frictionless experience when making purchases online and when managing the buyer/seller relationship. Barbeques Galore recognizes the value of delivering a powerful B2B ecommerce experience to elevate online selling experiences and meet digitally native buyers where they are.”

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca’s, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, Ted Baker, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Amblique

Amblique is Australia’s largest privately owned Digital Commerce Consultancy focused on BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) and Fluent Commerce. Amblique provides retail strategy, ecommerce platform implementation, and optimization services to a broad range of clients in the Asia Pacific region. Established in 1999, Amblique has the benefit of experience having delivered global solutions for clients including Rodd & Gunn, T2 Tea, General Pants, Seed Heritage, Michael Hill International and Supercheap Auto. Consistently outperforming market growth rates by 3 times, Amblique clients SELL MORE. www.amblique.com

