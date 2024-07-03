BigBear.ai’s Troy™ – AI for Reverse Engineering in Cybersecurity – newest ‘Awardable’ product on DoD’s Tradewinds procurement platform

Home Business Wire BigBear.ai’s Troy™ – AI for Reverse Engineering in Cybersecurity – newest ‘Awardable’...
COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) today announced that Troy™, the company’s intelligent workflow engine designed to automate and accelerate the process of binary reverse engineering, has achieved “Awardable” status and is now available for procurement on the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Troy is the latest of six BigBear.ai products now available on the Marketplace.


The DoD’s Tradewinds program serves as a central hub to streamline the adoption of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This program acts as an efficient contracting vehicle, bridging the procurement gap between the DoD and industry partners like BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai’s Troy is designed for vulnerability researchers and reverse engineering teams. It provides a modular and customizable solution to speed up the binary reverse engineering process and offer deeper, more informed insights and guidance. In essence, Troy has been best described as “a tool to build better tools” when used in cybersecurity research and development.

Binary reverse engineering is the intricate process of analyzing a program to understand its functionality without having access to the original source code. This technique helps reverse engineering teams gain a thorough understanding of how the program operates, which is useful for tasks such as malware analysis, vulnerability research, and maintaining older systems. Identifying weaknesses in software is crucial for cybersecurity, but binary reverse engineering can be a complex and time-consuming task. This complexity can delay the discovery of vulnerabilities, leaving systems vulnerable for extended periods.

BigBear.ai’s Troy solution is a workflow engine created to intelligently automate and speed up the process of binary reverse engineering. Using multi-stage pipelines for input/output data and intermediate representations, Troy generates easily understandable and actionable results while enhancing data from previous stages. Troy addresses the unpredictable activities related to modern firmware and application static binary analysis.

“Troy represents a major advancement in our capacity to expedite vulnerability research and streamline the reverse engineering process of binary files,” commented Zach Casper, VP of Engineering at BigBear.ai. “By automating and enhancing these crucial tasks, we enable experts to uncover vulnerabilities with exceptional speed and precision. This reinforces BigBear.ai’s dedication to providing state-of-the-art security solutions.”

To learn more about BigBear.ai’s products and capabilities available on Tradewinds, visit https://BigBear.ai, or read the company’s previous press release detailing its latest Tradewinds offerings: https://rb.gy/gsn41m.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, digital identity, and supply chain management. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai.

Ryan Stenger

media@bigbear.ai

