BigBear.ai’s ConductorOS to be Deployed at Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 with AUKUS Nations

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and services for defense and national security, today announced its participation in the upcoming Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 (TS25). U.S. participation in the Resilient Autonomy and AI Technologies (RAAIT) trials is supported by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)). BigBear.ai will deploy its AI, data, and sensor orchestration platform, ConductorOS, to enhance AI-enabled capabilities for AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) forces in multi-domain missions.

Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 takes place this summer in Australia and will be the 11th and largest iteration of the exercise, with 19 nations participating. The event consists of live-fire and field training exercises incorporating force preparation, amphibious landings, ground force maneuvers, air combat, and marine operations. BigBear.ai’s ConductorOS, will integrate with advanced technologies at the event, showcasing its ability to strengthen interoperability and operations among AUKUS forces in high-stakes mission scenarios.

“BigBear.ai will once again demonstrate the ability of its AI orchestration platform, ConductorOS, to support joint international forces in a real-world environment,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “This exercise underscores our shared commitment to advance AI-driven operational readiness, interoperability, and innovation to meet the evolving challenges of modern defense.”

During the exercise, BigBear.ai’s ConductorOS will help military forces act faster by updating AI models in real-time, improving coordination between sensors and shooters, and helping to ensure both air and ground units make better decisions during operations. ConductorOS will integrate with existing U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Programs of Record and Australian unmanned vehicles for the ground and air to help facilitate enablement of the allied mission – a critical focus of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025.

To learn more about ConductorOS, visit https://bigbear.ai/resources/conductoros-at-t-rex-24-2/. For more information about Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, visit www.defence.gov.au/defence-activities/exercises/talisman-sabre.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and services for national security, defense, travel, trade, and enterprise. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai.To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the private placement and may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information (including on a segment reporting basis); risks related to delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts; potential delays or changes in the government appropriations or procurement processes, including as a result of events such as war, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, and public health concerns or epidemics; and increased or unexpected costs or unanticipated delays caused by other factors outside of our control, such as performance failures of our subcontractors; risks related to the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future, and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

General/Sales: info@bigbear.ai

Investors: investors@bigbear.ai

Media: media@bigbear.ai