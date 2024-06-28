BigBear.ai to Showcase AI Orchestration at the Edge during DoD Technology Readiness Experimentation 2024

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered defense and enterprise intelligence solutions, today announced that they have been invited to battle-test their capabilities in AI orchestration at the edge at the Department of Defense’s (DoD) RDER Technology Readiness Experimentation 2024 event in August.





An exclusive live-fire, full-scale event, DoD’s T-REX-24-2 is an essential demonstration and evaluation event for advanced military technologies. T-REX-24-2 is scheduled for 19 to 29 August as part of the DoD’s Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve (RDER). At T-REX events, full-scale assessments of innovative defense technologies are conducted to measure their effectiveness and capability based on the Joint Force’s needs.

BigBear.ai’s focus at T-REX centers on the critical need for AI and data orchestration in complex edge environments like the battlefield. During military operations, a large amount of real-time data is generated from diverse sources like sensors, weapons systems, and communication platforms. To transform the data into action, these data sources have to be manually integrated with centralized compute resources for AI processing. The result is a set of high-cost, brittle solutions that operate in siloes, are cumbersome to evolve, and cannot drive action with the immediacy required on the battlefield.

“Today’s Joint Force operates in an increasingly complex battlespace, with a multitude of AI models, hardware systems, software applications, and sensor data streams,” commented Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Fragmented data ecosystems like this create significant challenges in achieving a unified view of operations, and limit the ability to take critical action in real-time.”

BigBear.ai’s showcase at T-REX-24-2 will re-think interoperability, unlocking compatibility between disparate edge data sources and 3rd party AI models. Further, BigBear.ai will display their leadership in running these AI models at the ‘edge’, i.e. the precise moment and place where data is first generated, resulting in the ability to do complex orchestration with near-zero latency.

BigBear.ai is eager to showcase their critical infrastructure for edge AI at T-REX-24-2.

About BigBear.ai:

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, supply chain management, and digital identity. U.S. and international customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai.

Contacts

Media Contact

Ryan Stenger



media@bigbear.ai

Customers & Partners

info@bigbear.ai