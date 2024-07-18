BigBear.ai to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading technology provider of AI for enterprise and defense, today announced that it will publish its second quarter earnings release on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 4:15 pm ET. The earnings release can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. While BigBear.ai will not host an earnings call for this announcement, a shareholder letter from the CEO will again be provided.





About BigBear.ai



BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, digital identity, and supply chain management. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai.

