Home Business Wire BigBear.ai to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024
Business Wire

BigBear.ai to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024

di Business Wire

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading technology provider of AI for enterprise and defense, today announced that it will publish its second quarter earnings release on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 4:15 pm ET. The earnings release can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. While BigBear.ai will not host an earnings call for this announcement, a shareholder letter from the CEO will again be provided.


About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, digital identity, and supply chain management. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai.

Contacts

Ryan Stenger

media@bigbear.ai

Articoli correlati

Motorola Solutions to Issue Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on August 1

Business Wire Business Wire -
Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings releaseCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its second-quarter 2024 earnings...
Continua a leggere

Custom Truck One Source to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced it will release second quarter 2024 financial...
Continua a leggere

DISCO to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Conference Call Scheduled for August 8, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. CTAUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php