BigBear.ai to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on March 7, 2024

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, supply chain management, and digital identity, today announced that it will publish its fourth quarter earnings release on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at approximately 4:15 pm ET. The earnings release can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. BigBear.ai will not host an earnings call for this announcement.





BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, supply chain management, and digital identity. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai.

