BigBear.ai Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Awarded 5-year production contract valued at $165 million, beginning in Q4 2024, to deliver the U.S. Army’s Global Force Information Management – Objective Environment (GFIM-OE).

Demonstrated ConductorOS, the Company’s distributed AI orchestration platform, in a live environment at the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve Technology Readiness Experimentation (RDER T-REX)24-2 event and is showcasing capabilities of ConductorOS in the U.S. Navy’s Mission Autonomy Proving Ground (MAPG) series of exercises through the rest of 2024.

Revenue increased 22.1% to $41.5 million compared to $34.0 million in 2023.

Gross margin increased to 25.9% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 24.7% in 2023.

Net loss of $12.2 million and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA* of positive $0.9 million.

Cash balance of $65.6 million as of September 30, 2024; $1.9 million net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter.

Affirming full-year 2024 revenue guidance between $165 million and $180 million.

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) (“BigBear.ai” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and issued an investor letter that has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.





“ Our third quarter financials show that we are continuing to build a long-term sustainable business, with good cash reserves and steady progress. The headwinds we face as a business are unchanged: the cautious approach of governments and regulators towards artificial intelligence means our business will remain lumpy, and we understand these challenges and are navigating them thoughtfully,” said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai.

“ The route to the long-term success of BigBear.ai lies in both the expertise of our team members and the quality and relevancy of our technology. You can read more details in our letter to investors published today,” she continued.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 22.1% to $41.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $34.0 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin increased to 25.9% in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 24.7% in the third quarter of 2023, partially driven by higher margin commercial solutions in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss of $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by a decreased benefit from the changes in fair value of warrants. The benefit of the change of the fair value of derivatives was $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $15.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA* of positive $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by improved gross margins and continued focus on cost management.

SG&A of $17.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, partially due to increased headcount, as well as higher costs related to non-recurring integration, strategic initiatives, and non-recurring litigation.

Ending backlog was $437 million as of September 30, 2024.

The consolidated year-to-date results include results from Pangiam from the acquisition date of February 29th, 2024 to the end of September 2024.

Momentum

BigBear.ai awarded production contract to deliver the U.S. Army’s GFIM-OE — The U.S. Army awarded BigBear.ai a five-year, $165.15 million sole source prime contract for GFIM production services. Since 2021, BigBear.ai has been working with the Army to transform 15 legacy systems into an enterprise-wide intelligent automation platform, supporting the Secretary of the Army’s vision for data-centric force management. Building on the contributions through Phase 1 and Phase 2, this contract will support the continued development and transition of GFIM-OE capabilities to production.

BigBear.ai and Concept Solutions team awarded shared IDIQ contract with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — BigBear.ai received an award as a subcontractor to Concept Solutions, LLC (CS). CS is one of 14 companies awarded a FAA Information Technology Innovative Procurement Strategic Sourcing (ITIPSS) contract supporting the Office of Information Technology (AIT). This multiple-award IDIQ contract, with a $2.4 billion shared ceiling over ten years, will enable the FAA to acquire a full range of IT capabilities, solutions, and emerging technologies, offering state-of-the-art IT-related service solutions.

BigBear.ai implemented biometric boarding solutions for Denver International Airport (DEN) — BigBear.ai announced a successful installation of veriScan, BigBear.ai’s biometric verification solution, at DEN. veriScan is now deployed at 14 international departure gates at DEN, impacting the boarding process for over 46,600 international departing passengers.

ConductorOS excellence at RDER T-REX24-2 — BigBear.ai demonstrated ConductorOS, BigBear.ai’s AI orchestration platform, at the DoD Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for RDER T-REX24-2 event highlighting its capabilities in edge AI orchestration. ConductorOS was recognized as a Tier 1 technology.

BigBear.ai participates in U.S. Navy MAPG exercises — BigBear.ai announced its participation in previous and upcoming showcases with the U.S. Navy’s MAPG series of exercises in the second half of 2024, providing maritime domain awareness and edge AI orchestration. In collaboration with the U.S. Navy, BigBear.ai will continue to showcase ConductorOS, BigBear.ai’s AI, data and sensor orchestration platform, to demonstrate multi-vendor interoperability and AI deployment for the maritime domain.

with the U.S. Navy, BigBear.ai will continue to showcase ConductorOS, BigBear.ai’s AI, data and sensor orchestration platform, to demonstrate multi-vendor interoperability and AI deployment for the maritime domain. BigBear.ai announced the promotion of Carl Napoletano to Chief Operating Officer — Napoletano will continue to report directly to CEO Mandy Long. Napoletano has held a number of senior leadership positions at BigBear.ai, most recently serving as Vice President of Special Projects, where he oversaw the strategic integration of major acquisitions, including Pangiam.

BigBear.ai receives additional “Awardable” status for DoD’s work in the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace – BigBear.ai announced additional “Awardable” status through the CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the DoD’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities. Available capabilities include Trueface, BigBear.ai’s proprietary facial recognition software, and support for the U.S. DoD Joint Staff J3’s ORION, a technology-enabled decision-making platform.

The following information and other sections of this release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. It is the Company’s practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed acquisitions, divestitures, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted, or adopted, as the case may be. For additional factors that may impact the Company’s actual results, refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release.

For the year-ended December 31, 2024, the Company projects:

Revenue between $165 million and $180 million.

The projections include the results of Pangiam after the acquisition date of February 29, 2024.

*These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.

Summary of Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, $ thousands (expect per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 41,505 $ 33,988 $ 114,409 $ 114,601 Cost of revenues 30,739 25,579 85,594 87,016 Gross margin 10,766 8,409 28,815 27,585 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 17,485 15,533 57,797 52,825 Research and development 3,820 (349 ) 8,529 3,004 Restructuring charges — — 1,317 780 Transaction expenses — 1,437 1,450 1,437 Goodwill impairment — — 85,000 — Operating loss (10,539 ) (8,212 ) (125,278 ) (30,461 ) Interest expense 3,541 3,540 10,647 10,656 Net (decrease) increase in fair value of derivatives (1,278 ) (15,659 ) 14,832 (1,971 ) Other income (647 ) (87 ) (1,719 ) (87 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (12,155 ) 3,994 (149,038 ) (39,059 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 21 (5 ) 22 51 Net (loss) income $ (12,176 ) $ 3,999 $ (149,060 ) $ (39,110 ) Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.65 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 249,951,542 155,830,775 227,900,950 146,679,444 Diluted 249,951,542 157,894,001 227,900,950 146,679,444 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation (8 ) — (8 ) — Total other comprehensive loss (8 ) — (8 ) — Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (12,184 ) $ 3,999 $ (149,068 ) $ (39,110 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) $ in thousands September 30,

2024 December 31,



2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,584 $ 32,557 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 32,464 21,949 Contract assets 1,914 4,822 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,222 4,449 Total current assets 104,184 63,777 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,519 997 Goodwill 118,621 48,683 Intangible assets, net 119,257 82,040 Right-of-use assets 9,430 4,041 Other non-current assets 1,072 372 Total assets $ 354,083 $ 199,910 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,249 $ 11,038 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt — 1,229 Accrued liabilities 26,356 16,233 Contract liabilities 2,082 879 Current portion of long-term lease liability 1,075 779 Derivative liabilities 15,796 37,862 Other current liabilities 1,027 602 Total current liabilities 50,585 68,622 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net 195,738 194,273 Long-term lease liability 9,327 4,313 Deferred tax liabilities — 37 Total liabilities 255,650 267,245 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 250,060,927 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 157,287,522 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 25 17 Additional paid-in capital 618,256 303,428 Treasury stock, at cost 9,952,803 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (57,350 ) (57,350 ) Accumulated deficit (462,490 ) (313,430 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8 ) — Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 98,433 (67,335 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 354,083 $ 199,910

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, $ in thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (12,176 ) $ 3,999 $ (149,060 ) $ (39,110 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,394 1,971 8,740 5,936 Amortization of debt issuance costs 505 506 1,517 1,512 Equity-based compensation expense 5,168 4,793 16,074 12,592 Goodwill impairment — — 85,000 — Non-cash lease expense 190 153 553 450 Provision for doubtful accounts 44 50 220 1,607 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense — — (37 ) 53 Net increase in fair value of derivatives (1,278 ) (15,659 ) 14,832 (1,971 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment — 2 — 10 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 836 7,189 (5,396 ) (546 ) (Increase) decrease in contract assets (703 ) (106 ) 3,078 860 Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 297 937 1,540 6,181 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (3,177 ) 1,778 (8,224 ) (6,346 ) Increase in accrued liabilities 5,958 1,375 7,610 2,035 (Decrease) increase in contract liabilities (983 ) 320 486 298 (Decrease) increase in other liabilities 29 (728 ) (246 ) (1,794 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,896 ) 6,580 (23,313 ) (18,233 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — 13,935 — Purchases of property and equipment (137 ) — (304 ) (2 ) Capitalized software development costs (4,171 ) (2,744 ) (7,396 ) (2,744 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,308 ) (2,744 ) 6,235 (2,746 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares for exercised RDO and PIPE warrants — — 53,809 — Proceeds from issuance of Private Placement and Registered Direct Offering shares — — — 50,000 Payment of Private Placement and Registered Direct Offering transaction costs — (499 ) — (5,724 ) Repayment of short-term borrowings (417 ) (522 ) (1,229 ) (2,059 ) Proceeds from exercise of options — — 119 — Issuance of common stock upon ESPP purchase — 531 607 531 Payments of tax withholding from the issuance of common stock (3 ) (1,085 ) (3,143 ) (2,217 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (420 ) (1,575 ) 50,163 40,531 Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (58 ) — (58 ) — Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,682 ) 2,261 33,027 19,552 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 72,266 29,923 32,557 12,632 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 65,584 $ 32,184 $ 65,584 $ 32,184

EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, $ thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (12,176 ) $ 3,999 $ (149,060 ) $ (39,110 ) Interest expense 3,541 3,540 10,647 10,656 Interest income (635 ) (86 ) (1,807 ) (86 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 21 (5 ) 22 51 Depreciation and amortization 3,394 1,971 8,740 5,936 EBITDA (5,855 ) 9,419 (131,458 ) (22,553 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation 5,168 4,793 16,074 12,592 Employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation(1) 29 8 741 365 Net (decrease) increase in fair value of derivatives(2) (1,278 ) (15,659 ) 14,832 (1,971 ) Restructuring charges(3) — — 1,317 780 Non-recurring strategic initiatives(4) 1,568 159 4,942 2,480 Non-recurring litigation(5) 574 — 1,119 — Transaction expenses(6) — 1,437 1,450 1,437 Non-recurring integration costs(7) 742 — 1,625 — Goodwill impairment(8) — — 85,000 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 948 $ 157 $ (4,358 ) $ (6,870 )

(1) Includes employer payroll taxes due upon the vesting of equity awards granted to employees. (2) The increase in fair value of derivatives during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, relates to the $42.3 million loss recorded upon the exercise of the 2023 RDO and 2023 PIPE Warrants (collectively, the “2023 Warrants”) and issuance of the warrants in 2024 (the “2024 Warrants”) in connection with the warrant exercise agreements entered into on February 27, 2024 and March 4, 2024. This loss is net of a $10.6 million gain related to the issuance of the 2024 Warrants and was further offset by a reduction of $27.4 million upon remeasurement of the 2024 Warrants and IPO Warrants’ fair value during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in fair value of derivatives during the three months ended September 30, 2024 relates to remeasurement of the 2024 Warrants and IPO Warrants’ fair value. (3) During the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company incurred employee separation costs associated with a strategic review of the Company’s capacity and future projections to better align the organization and cost structure and improve the affordability of its products and services. (4) Non-recurring professional fees related to the execution of certain strategic initiatives of the Company. (5) Non-recurring litigation consists primarily of legal settlements and related fees for specific proceedings that we have determined arise outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (1) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years; (2) the complexity of the case; (3) the nature of the remedy(ies) sought, including the size of any monetary damages sought; (4) offensive versus defensive posture of us; (5) the counterparty involved; and (6) our overall litigation strategy. (6) Transaction expenses consist primarily of diligence, legal and other related expenses incurred associated with the Pangiam Acquisition. (7) Non-recurring internal integration costs related to the Pangiam Acquisition. (8) During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment charge primarily driven by a decrease in share price during the quarter compared to the share price of the equity issued as consideration for the purchase of Pangiam. *These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation* for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, $ in thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 41,505 $ 33,988 $ 114,409 $ 114,601 Net loss (12,176 ) 3,999 (149,060 ) (39,110 ) Interest expense 3,541 3,540 10,647 10,656 Interest income (635 ) (86 ) (1,807 ) (86 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 21 (5 ) 22 51 Depreciation & amortization 3,394 1,971 8,740 5,936 EBITDA $ (5,855 ) $ 9,419 $ (131,458 ) $ (22,553 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation 5,168 4,793 16,074 12,592 Employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation 29 8 741 365 Net (decrease) increase in fair value of derivatives (1,278 ) (15,659 ) 14,832 (1,971 ) Restructuring charges — — 1,317 780 Non-recurring integration costs and strategic initiatives 2,310 159 6,567 2,480 Non-recurring litigation 574 — 1,119 — Transaction expenses — 1,437 1,450 1,437 Goodwill impairment — — 85,000 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 948 $ 157 $ (4,358 ) (6,870 ) Gross margin 25.9 % 24.7 % 25.2 % 24.1 % Net (loss) income margin (29.3 )% 11.8 % (130.3 )% (34.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.3 % 0.5 % (3.8 )% (6.0 )% *These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.

Recurring SG&A Reconciliation* for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, $ in thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative $ 17,485 $ 15,533 $ 57,797 $ 52,825 Equity-based compensation allocated to selling, general and administrative expense (3,029 ) (3,071 ) (9,180 ) (8,193 ) Non-recurring integration costs and strategic initiatives (2,310 ) (159 ) (6,567 ) (2,480 ) Non-recurring litigation (574 ) — (1,119 ) — Virgin Orbit AR Reserve — (50 ) — (1,475 ) Adjusted (recurring) selling, general and administrative expense $ 11,572 $ 12,253 $ 40,931 $ 40,677 *These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “aim,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar words and the negative expressions thereof that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BigBear.ai’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us and should not be relied upon as representing BigBear’s assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding, including as a result of events such as war, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, and public health concerns or epidemics; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; changes in our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite

Contacts

Investor Relations

investors@bigbear.ai

Media Contact

media@bigbear.ai

Read full story here