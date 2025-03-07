BigBear.ai Announces Fourth Quarter, And Full Year 2024 Results, And Provides 2025 Outlook

di
Business Wire
-
  • 4Q 24 revenue of $43.8 million (4Q 23 $40.6 million) +8% year-over-year
  • Exchanged $182.3 million in 6.00% convertible senior notes due in 2026 for 6.00% convertible senior secured notes due in 2029; $58 million has already converted into equity since the end of 4Q 24 resulting in $142.3 million remaining debt on convertible notes.
  • Cash balance of $50.1 million, as of December 31, 2024; During 1Q 25, received gross proceeds of $64.7 million of cash, following the exercise of previously issued warrants; combined with $58 million of conversions on convertible debt, net debt1 has decreased from $150 million to $27 million and debt-to-cash ratio2 has decreased from 4.0 to 1.2 since the end of 4Q 24.
  • 2025 Outlook provided between $160 million - $180 million revenue, and negative single digit Adjusted EBITDA*

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) (“BigBear.ai” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and issued an investor presentation that has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.



“2024 was a pivotal year for the business. We demonstrated momentum through major contract wins, expanding our backlog and growing our pipeline, maturing our technology portfolio, and restructuring our debt to strengthen our financial position for the long term. These efforts were driven by strong execution from our team,” said Kevin McAleenan, Chief Executive Officer, BigBear.ai.

“On the financial front, we’ve kicked off the first quarter of 2025 by significantly deleveraging our balance sheet. Through a combination of cash proceeds from warrant exercises and debt reductions resulting from conversions on our convertible notes, we’re in a strong position for growth in 2025 and beyond,” said Julie Peffer, Chief Financial Officer, BigBear.ai.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 8% to $43.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $40.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to additional revenue related to Department of Homeland Security and Digital Identity awards.
  • Gross margin was 37.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by year-end fringe and overhead true-up allocation adjustments in 4Q 24 of $2.7 million with an offsetting increase in SG&A expenses.
  • Primarily driven by the non-cash changes in fair value of $93.3 million from derivative liabilities related to the 2029 convertible notes and warrants, net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $108.0 million, compared to $21.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA* of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by increased Recurring SG&A*.
  • SG&A of $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and Recurring SG&A* of $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increases include Pangiam’s headcount and operating expenses not included in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as year-end fringe and overhead true-up allocation adjustments of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 which are offset in improved gross profit.
  • Ending backlog was $418 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $250 million or 2.5x ending backlog as of December 31, 2023.
  • The consolidated year-to-date results include results from Pangiam from the acquisition date of February 29, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

Financial Outlook

For the year-ended December 31, 2025, the Company projects:

  • Revenue between $160 million and $180 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* — negative single digit millions

In the event that some form of US Government shutdown was to take place in 2025, or a substantial shift in government national security priorities, BigBear.ai would review its guidance as part of prudent financial planning and its efforts to build a long-term sustainable business.

The above information on Outlook, and other sections of this release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. It is the Company’s practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed acquisitions, divestitures, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted, or adopted, as the case may be. For additional factors that may impact the Company’s actual results, refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release.

_______________________________________

1

Net Debt is defined as principal outstanding on convertible notes, less cash and cash equivalents.

2

Debt-to-Cash Ratio is defined as principal outstanding on convertible notes divided by cash and cash equivalents.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release for additional information and a reconciliation.

 
 
 

Summary of Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended
December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Unaudited) 

 
 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

$ thousands (expect per share amounts)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenues

$

43,827

 

 

$

40,563

 

 

$

158,236

 

 

$

155,164

 

Cost of revenues

 

27,422

 

 

 

27,547

 

 

 

113,016

 

 

 

114,563

 

Gross margin

 

16,405

 

 

 

13,016

 

 

 

45,220

 

 

 

40,601

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

22,243

 

 

 

18,232

 

 

 

80,040

 

 

 

71,057

 

Research and development

 

2,334

 

 

 

2,031

 

 

 

10,863

 

 

 

5,035

 

Restructuring charges

 

(30

)

 

 

42

 

 

 

1,287

 

 

 

822

 

Transaction expenses

 

 

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

1,450

 

 

 

2,721

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85,000

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

(8,142

)

 

 

(8,573

)

 

 

(133,420

)

 

 

(39,034

)

Interest expense

 

3,597

 

 

 

3,544

 

 

 

14,244

 

 

 

14,200

 

Net increase in fair value of derivatives

 

93,317

 

 

 

9,395

 

 

 

108,149

 

 

 

7,424

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

3,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,440

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense

 

(475

)

 

 

(306

)

 

 

(2,194

)

 

 

(393

)

Loss before taxes

 

(108,021

)

 

 

(21,206

)

 

 

(257,059

)

 

 

(60,265

)

Income tax expense

 

13

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

101

 

Net loss

$

(108,034

)

 

$

(21,256

)

 

$

(257,094

)

 

$

(60,366

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(1.10

)

 

$

(0.40

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

250,575,733

 

 

 

156,818,532

 

 

 

233,604,500

 

 

 

149,234,917

 

Diluted

 

250,575,733

 

 

 

156,818,532

 

 

 

233,604,500

 

 

 

149,234,917

 

 
 
 
 

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of
December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Unaudited) 

 

 

 

 

 

$ in thousands

December 31,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

50,141

 

 

$

32,557

 

Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses

 

38,953

 

 

 

21,949

 

Contract assets

 

895

 

 

 

4,822

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,768

 

 

 

4,449

 

Total current assets

 

93,757

 

 

 

63,777

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

1,566

 

 

 

997

 

Goodwill

 

119,081

 

 

 

48,683

 

Intangible assets, net

 

119,119

 

 

 

82,040

 

Right-of-use assets

 

9,263

 

 

 

4,041

 

Other non-current assets

 

990

 

 

 

372

 

Total assets

$

343,776

 

 

$

199,910

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

8,455

 

 

$

11,038

 

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

 

818

 

 

 

1,229

 

Accrued liabilities

 

19,496

 

 

 

16,233

 

Contract liabilities

 

2,541

 

 

 

879

 

Current portion of long-term lease liability

 

1,068

 

 

 

779

 

Derivative liabilities

 

170,515

 

 

 

37,862

 

Other current liabilities

 

73

 

 

 

602

 

Total current liabilities

 

202,966

 

 

 

68,622

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

134,287

 

 

 

194,273

 

Long-term lease liability

 

9,120

 

 

 

4,313

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

 

 

37

 

Total liabilities

 

346,373

 

 

 

267,245

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 251,554,378 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 157,287,522 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023

 

26

 

 

 

17

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

625,130

 

 

 

303,428

 

Treasury stock, at cost 9,952,803 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

 

(57,350

)

 

 

(57,350

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(570,524

)

 

 

(313,430

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

121

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

(2,597

)

 

 

(67,335

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

343,776

 

 

$

199,910

 

 
 
 
 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Year Ended
December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Unaudited) 

 
 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

$ in thousands

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(108,034

)

 

$

(21,256

)

 

$

(257,094

)

 

$

(60,366

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

3,133

 

 

 

1,965

 

 

 

11,873

 

 

 

7,901

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

508

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

2,025

 

 

 

2,018

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

5,053

 

 

 

6,079

 

 

 

21,127

 

 

 

18,671

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85,000

 

 

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

167

 

 

 

147

 

 

 

720

 

 

 

597

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

8

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

1,739

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

88

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

3,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,440

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in fair value of derivatives

 

93,317

 

 

 

9,395

 

 

 

108,149

 

 

 

7,424

 

Loss on sale of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

 

(6,357

)

 

 

6,949

 

 

 

(11,753

)

 

 

6,403

 

Decrease (increase) in contract assets

 

849

 

 

 

(4,370

)

 

 

3,927

 

 

 

(3,510

)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets

 

536

 

 

 

(282

)

 

 

2,076

 

 

 

5,899

 

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable

 

4,197

 

 

 

1,962

 

 

 

(4,027

)

 

 

(4,384

)

(Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities

 

(10,483

)

 

 

602

 

 

 

(2,873

)

 

 

2,637

 

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

 

28

 

 

 

(1,441

)

 

 

514

 

 

 

(1,143

)

(Decrease) increase in other liabilities

 

(1,168

)

 

 

(497

)

 

 

(1,414

)

 

 

(2,291

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(14,806

)

 

 

(74

)

 

 

(38,119

)

 

 

(18,307

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,935

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(180

)

 

 

 

 

 

(484

)

 

 

(2

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

(3,234

)

 

 

(1,084

)

 

 

(10,630

)

 

 

(3,828

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(3,414

)

 

 

(1,084

)

 

 

2,821

 

 

 

(3,830

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of shares for exercised RDO and PIPE warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

53,809

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Private Placement and Registered Direct Offering shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Payment of Private Placement and Registered Direct Offering transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,724

)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

 

817

 

 

 

1,229

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

1,229

 

Repayment of short-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,229

)

 

 

(2,059

)

Payment of debt issuance costs to third parties

 

(349

)

 

 

 

 

 

(349

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of options

 

302

 

 

 

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock upon ESPP purchase

 

760

 

 

 

645

 

 

 

1,367

 

 

 

1,176

 

Payments of tax withholding from the issuance of common stock

 

765

 

 

 

(343

)

 

 

(2,378

)

 

 

(2,560

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

2,295

 

 

 

1,531

 

 

 

52,458

 

 

 

42,062

 

Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

482

 

 

 

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(15,443

)

 

 

373

 

 

 

17,584

 

 

 

19,925

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

 

65,584

 

 

 

32,184

 

 

 

32,557

 

 

 

12,632

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

50,141

 

 

$

32,557

 

 

$

50,141

 

 

$

32,557

 

 
 
 
 

EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended
December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Unaudited) 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

$ thousands

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net loss

$

(108,034

)

 

$

(21,256

)

 

$

(257,094

)

 

$

(60,366

)

Interest expense

 

3,597

 

 

 

3,544

 

 

 

14,244

 

 

 

14,200

 

Interest income

 

(486

)

 

 

(306

)

 

 

(2,293

)

 

 

(392

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

13

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

101

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,132

 

 

 

1,965

 

 

 

11,872

 

 

 

7,901

 

EBITDA

 

(101,778

)

 

 

(16,003

)

 

 

(233,236

)

 

 

(38,556

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation

 

5,053

 

 

 

6,079

 

 

 

21,127

 

 

 

18,671

 

Employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation(1)

 

244

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

985

 

 

 

440

 

Net increase in fair value of derivatives(2)

 

93,317

 

 

 

9,395

 

 

 

108,149

 

 

 

7,424

 

Restructuring charges(3)

 

(30

)

 

 

42

 

 

 

1,287

 

 

 

822

 

Non-recurring strategic initiatives(4)

 

1,517

 

 

 

545

 

 

 

6,459

 

 

 

3,025

 

Non-recurring litigation(5)

 

23

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

1,142

 

 

 

2,250

 

Transaction expenses(6)

 

 

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

1,450

 

 

 

2,721

 

Non-recurring integration costs(7)

 

175

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,800

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85,000

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt(9)

 

3,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,440

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,961

 

 

$

3,667

 

 

$

(2,397

)

 

$

(3,203

)

(1)

Includes employer payroll taxes due upon the vesting of equity awards granted to employees.

(2)

The increase in fair value of derivatives during the year ended December 31, 2024, relates to the $42.3 million loss recorded upon the exercise of the 2023 RDO and 2023 PIPE Warrants (the “2023 Warrants”) and issuance of the warrants in 2024 (the “2024 Warrants”) in connection with the warrant exercise agreements entered into on February 27, 2024 and March 4, 2024. The additional loss relates to $(11.4) million fair market value adjustment of the 2024 Warrants and IPO Warrants during the year ended December 31, 2024. This loss is net of a $10.6 million gain related to the issuance of the 2024 Warrants and was further offset by a reduction of $(11.4) million upon remeasurement of the 2024 Warrants and IPO Warrants’ fair value during the year ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, for the year-ended December 31, 2024, $54.4 million is related to derivative liabilities in connection with the 2029 Convertible Notes.

The increase in fair value of derivatives during the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily relates to changes in the fair value of PIPE warrant and RDO warrants issued during the first and second quarters of 2023.

(3)

During the year ended December 31, 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company incurred employee separation costs associated with a strategic review of the Company’s capacity and future projections to better align the organization and cost structure and improve the affordability of its products and services.

(4)

Non-recurring professional fees related to the execution of certain strategic initiatives of the Company.

(5)

Non-recurring litigation consists primarily of legal settlements and related fees for specific proceedings that we have determined arise outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (1) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years; (2) the complexity of the case; (3) the nature of the remedy(ies) sought, including the size of any monetary damages sought; (4) offensive versus defensive posture of us; (5) the counterparty involved; and (6) our overall litigation strategy.

(6)

Transaction expenses during the year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 consist primarily of diligence, legal and other related expenses incurred associated with the Pangiam acquisition. Transaction costs incurred in 2022 are primarily related to our acquisition of ProModel Corporation as well as costs associated with evaluating other acquisition opportunities.

(7)

Non-recurring internal integration costs related to the Pangiam acquisition.

(8)

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment charge primarily driven by a decrease in share price during the quarter compared to the share price of the equity issued as consideration for the purchase of Pangiam.

(9)

Loss on extinguishment of debt is related to the exchange of the 6.00% convertible senior notes due in 2026 for 6.00% convertible senior secured notes due in 2029.

*EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release for additional information and a reconciliation.
 
 
 
 

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation* for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended
December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Unaudited) 

 
 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

$ in thousands

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue

$

43,827

 

 

$

40,563

 

 

$

158,236

 

 

$

155,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(108,034

)

 

 

(21,256

)

 

 

(257,094

)

 

 

(60,366

)

Interest expense

 

3,597

 

 

 

3,544

 

 

 

14,244

 

 

 

14,200

 

Interest income

 

(486

)

 

 

(306

)

 

 

(2,293

)

 

 

(392

)

Income tax expense

 

13

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

101

 

Depreciation & amortization

 

3,132

 

 

 

1,965

 

 

 

11,872

 

 

 

7,901

 

EBITDA

$

(101,778

)

 

$

(16,003

)

 

$

(233,236

)

 

$

(38,556

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation

 

5,053

 

 

 

6,079

 

 

 

21,127

 

 

 

18,671

 

Employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation(1)

 

244

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

985

 

 

 

440

 

Net increase in fair value of derivatives(2)

 

93,317

 

 

 

9,395

 

 

 

108,149

 

 

 

7,424

 

Restructuring charges(3)

 

(30

)

 

 

42

 

 

 

1,287

 

 

 

822

 

Non-recurring integration costs and strategic initiatives(4)(7)

 

1,692

 

 

 

545

 

 

 

8,259

 

 

 

3,025

 

Non-recurring litigation(5)

 

23

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

1,142

 

 

 

2,250

 

Transaction expenses(6)

 

 

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

1,450

 

 

 

2,721

 

Goodwill impairment(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85,000

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt(9)

 

3,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,440

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,961

 

 

$

3,667

 

 

$

(2,397

)

 

$

(3,203

)

Gross Margin

 

37.4

%

 

 

32.1

%

 

 

28.6

%

 

 

26.2

%

Net Loss Margin

 

(246.5

)%

 

 

(52.4

)%

 

 

(162.5

)%

 

 

(38.9

)%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

4.5

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

(1.5

)%

 

 

(2.1

)%

(1)

Includes employer payroll taxes due upon the vesting of equity awards granted to employees.

(2)

The increase in fair value of derivatives during the year ended December 31, 2024, relates to the $42.3 million loss recorded upon the exercise of the 2023 RDO and 2023 PIPE Warrants (the “2023 Warrants”) and issuance of the warrants in 2024 (the “2024 Warrants”) in connection with the warrant exercise agreements entered into on February 27, 2024 and March 4, 2024. The additional loss relates to $(11.4) million fair market value adjustment of the 2024 Warrants and IPO Warrants during the year ended December 31, 2024. This loss is net of a $10.6 million gain related to the issuance of the 2024 Warrants and was further offset by a reduction of $(11.4) million upon remeasurement of the 2024 Warrants and IPO Warrants’ fair value during the year ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, for the year-ended December 31, 2024, $54.4 million is related to derivative liabilities in connection with the 2029 Convertible Notes.

The increase in fair value of derivatives during the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily relates to changes in the fair value of PIPE warrant and RDO warrants issued during the first and second quarters of 2023.

(3)

During the year ended December 31, 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company incurred employee separation costs associated with a strategic review of the Company’s capacity and future projections to better align the organization and cost structure and improve the affordability of its products and services.

(4)

Non-recurring professional fees related to the execution of certain strategic initiatives of the Company.

(5)

Non-recurring litigation consists primarily of legal settlements and related fees for specific proceedings that we have determined arise outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (1) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years; (2) the complexity of the case; (3) the nature of the remedy(ies) sought, including the size of any monetary damages sought; (4) offensive versus defensive posture of us; (5) the counterparty involved; and (6) our overall litigation strategy.

(6)

Transaction expenses during the year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 consist primarily of diligence, legal and other related expenses incurred associated with the Pangiam acquisition. Transaction costs incurred in 2022 are primarily related to our acquisition of ProModel Corporation as well as costs associated with evaluating other acquisition opportunities.

(7)

Non-recurring internal integration costs related to the Pangiam acquisition.

(8)

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment charge primarily driven by a decrease in share price during the quarter compared to the share price of the equity issued as consideration for the purchase of Pangiam.

(9)

Loss on extinguishment of debt is related to the exchange of the 6.00% convertible senior notes due in 2026 for 6.00% convertible senior secured notes due in 2029.

*EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release for additional information and a reconciliation.

 
 
 
 

Recurring SG&A Reconciliation* for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended
December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Unaudited) 

 
 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

$ in thousands

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Selling, general and administrative

$

22,243

 

 

$

18,232

 

 

$

80,040

 

 

$

71,057

 

Equity-based compensation allocated to selling, general and administrative expense

 

(2,907

)

 

 

(3,156

)

 

 

(12,087

)

 

 

(11,349

)

Non-recurring integration costs and strategic initiatives (1)(2)

 

(1,692

)

 

 

(545

)

 

 

(8,259

)

 

 

(3,025

)

Non-recurring litigation (3)

 

(23

)

 

 

(2,250

)

 

 

(1,142

)

 

 

(2,250

)

Virgin Orbit AR Reserve

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,475

)

Adjusted (recurring) selling, general and administrative expense

$

17,621

 

 

$

12,281

 

 

$

58,552

 

 

$

52,958

 

(1)

Non-recurring professional fees related to the execution of certain strategic initiatives of the Company.

(2)

Non-recurring internal integration costs related to the Pangiam acquisition.

(3)

Non-recurring litigation consists primarily of legal settlements and related fees for specific proceedings that we have determined arise outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (1) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years; (2) the complexity of the case; (3) the nature of the remedy(ies) sought, including the size of any monetary damages sought; (4) offensive versus defensive posture of us; (5) the counterparty involved; and (6) our overall litigation strategy.

*EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release for additional information and a reconciliation.

 
 
 

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.


Contacts

BigBear.ai
investors@bigbear.ai

Media Contact
media@bigbear.ai


Read full story here