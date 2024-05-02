BigBear.ai Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Closed the acquisition of Pangiam in an all-stock transaction, combining BigBear.ai’s computer vision capabilities with facial recognition, image-based anomaly detection and advanced biometrics.

Cash balance of $81.4 million as of March 31, 2024.

Affirming full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $195 – $215 million.

BigBear.ai CEO Mandy Long said, “ Today’s results reflect BigBear.ai’s steady progress in the first quarter of 2024 as we continue to operationalize AI at the edge for our customers in National Security, Digital Identity, and Supply Chain Management.”

“ I am proud of the positive momentum and spirit within the business, driven by a relentless focus on delivering our solutions in operational readiness, autonomy at the edge, contested logistics, modeling & simulation, and digital identity for our customers,” she continued.

Financial Highlights

Revenue decreased 21.4% to $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $42.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by the planned wind-down of the Air Force EPASS program in mid-2023 ($6.8 million) and the elimination of revenue from Virgin Orbit due to their bankruptcy announcement in April 2023 ($1.5 million). We also experienced delays in contract awards due to the continuing resolutions.

Gross margin of 21.1% in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease from 24.2% in the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in equity-based compensation expense of $1.8 million and the elimination of revenue and gross margin from Virgin Orbit.

Net loss of $125.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, which includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $85.0 million, $24.0 million of non-cash expense which includes a $52.9 million loss related to the change in fair value of warrants that were issued in 2023 (the “2023 Warrants”) that were exercised in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by gains of $10.6 million, net of cash proceeds received, related to the issuance of warrants in the first quarter of 2024 (the “2024 Warrants”), and a gain of $18.3 million related to the decrease in fair value of the 2024 Warrants from the date of issuance to the end of the first quarter, $5.2 million of equity-based compensation expense, and $0.9 million related to restructuring charges. Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $26.2 million, which included $10.6 million of non-cash expense related to the change in fair value of Private Investment in Public Equity (“PIPE”) warrants that were issued in January 2023, $3.8 million of equity-based compensation expense, and $0.8 million related to restructuring charges.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA* of $(1.6) million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $(3.8) million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by continued focus on operating expense reductions, including the recent acquisition of Pangiam.

SG&A of $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to continued focus on operating expense reductions including combined business synergies.

Recurring SG&A* has been reduced from $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a net improvement of $1.7 million, including the business combination with Pangiam.

Ending cash balance of $81.4 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $32.6 million as of December 31, 2023, primarily driven by $53.8 million of proceeds from the 2023 Warrants that were exercised in the first quarter of 2024 and $13.9 million related to cash acquired from the acquisition of Pangiam.

Ending backlog of $296 million as of March 31, 2024.

The consolidated results include results from Pangiam from the acquisition date of February 29, 2024 through the end of the quarter.

Momentum

The US Army G-3/5/7 recently provided an $8.3 million extension to BigBear.ai to continue to lead the sustainment and modernization of mission critical force generation and analytics capabilities. This commitment along with the previous GFIM-OE extension demonstrates BigBear.ai’s position as the leader in providing critical enterprise IT capabilities to the Army.

Following the release of a competitive solicitation for Biometric International Exit at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) selected and awarded Pangiam, a BigBear.ai company, a contract for the provision of veriScan™ at 127 gates.

Denver International Airport recently awarded a contract to Pangiam, a BigBear.ai Company, for the implementation of veriScan™ to facilitate passenger processing for Biometric International Exit. The initial scope of work includes hardware, software, and services at 24 gates.

BigBear.ai’s Pangiam was awarded a contract with a key port authority in Canada to deploy a biometric-enabled passenger processing application for entry into the United States. This brings BigBear.ai’s existing Linkware and VeriScan offerings into a new space, with the aim of replicating and scaling across multiple locations.

BigBear.ai’s Pangiam has signed an agreement with Melbourne Airport in Australia to trial Project Dartmouth, our AI/ML threat detection capability, to assist officers in detecting prohibited items in carry-on baggage. This is BigBear.ai’s first Project Dartmouth trial in Australia — an exciting partnership to help inform considerations for deploying such capabilities at scale in the future.

BigBear.ai announced it has been designated as an “Awardable” vendor for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (the “Marketplace”). Five of the company’s products, including Sensor, Data and AI Orchestration (ConductorOS), Time-Series Forecasting (VANE), Contested Logistics Planning (AURORA), Maritime Domain Awareness (Arcas), and Publicly Available Data Curation (Observe) have been added to the Marketplace. Achieving ‘Awardable’ on the DoD’s Tradewinds enables the acceleration of the procurement process of these technologies across the DoD.

Financial Outlook

The following information and other sections of this release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. It is the Company’s practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed acquisitions, divestitures, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted, or adopted. For additional factors that may impact the Company’s actual results, refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release.

For the year-ended December 31, 2024, the Company continues to project:

Revenue between $195 million and $215 million

The projections include the results of Pangiam after the acquisition date of February 29, 2024

Summary of Results for the First Quarter Ended



March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, $ thousands (expect per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenues $ 33,121 $ 42,154 Cost of revenues 26,135 31,941 Gross margin 6,986 10,213 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,948 20,362 Research and development 1,144 1,128 Restructuring charges 860 755 Transaction expenses 1,103 — Goodwill impairment 85,000 — Operating loss (98,069 ) (12,032 ) Interest expense 3,555 3,556 Net increase in fair value of derivatives 23,992 10,567 Other income (455 ) — Loss before taxes (125,161 ) (26,155 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (14 ) 59 Net loss $ (125,147 ) $ (26,214 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.67 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 187,279,204 138,548,599 Diluted 187,279,204 138,548,599

EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* for the First Quarter Ended



March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, $ thousands 2024 2023 Net loss $ (125,147 ) $ (26,214 ) Interest expense 3,555 3,556 Interest income (447 ) — Income tax (benefit) expense (14 ) 59 Depreciation and amortization 2,439 1,986 EBITDA (119,614 ) (20,613 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation 5,156 3,805 Employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation(1) 664 183 Net increase in fair value of derivatives(2) 23,992 10,567 Restructuring charges(3) 860 755 Non-recurring strategic initiatives(4) 1,334 1,508 Non-recurring litigation(5) (121 ) — Transaction expenses(6) 1,103 — Goodwill impairment(7) 85,000 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,626 ) $ (3,795 )

(1) Includes employer payroll taxes due upon the vesting of equity awards granted to employees. (2) The increase in fair value of derivatives during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, relates to the $52.9 million loss recorded upon the exercise of the 2023 RDO and 2023 PIPE Warrants (the “2023 Warrants”) in connection with the warrant exercise agreements entered into effect February 27, 2024 and March 4, 2024. This loss was offset by gains of $10.6 million, net of cash proceeds received, related to the issuance of warrants in 2024 (the “2024 Warrants”), In addition, an $18.3 million reduction in fair value was recorded on the 2024 Warrants issued in connection with the warrant exercise agreements as the fair value decreased from the issue date to quarter end. (3) In the first quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred employee separation costs associated with a strategic review of the Company’s capacity and future projections to better align the organization and cost structure and improve the affordability of its products and services. (4) Non-recurring professional fees related to the execution of certain strategic initiatives of the Company. (5) Non-recurring litigation consists primarily of legal settlements and related fees for specific proceedings that we have determined arise outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (1) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years; (2) the complexity of the case; (3) the nature of the remedy(ies) sought, including the size of any monetary damages sought; (4) offensive versus defensive posture of us; (5) the counterparty involved; and (6) our overall litigation strategy. (6) Transaction expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 consist primarily of diligence, legal, and other related expenses incurred associated with the Pangiam Acquisition. (7) During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment charge primarily driven by a decrease in share price during the quarter compared to the share price of the equity issued as consideration for the purchase of Pangiam. *Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of



March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



(Unaudited) $ in thousands March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,412 $ 32,557 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 36,584 21,949 Contract assets 2,379 4,822 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,661 4,449 Total current assets 125,036 63,777 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,570 997 Goodwill 119,769 48,683 Intangible assets, net 120,444 82,040 Deferred tax assets — — Right-of-use assets 9,701 4,041 Other non-current assets 1,107 372 Total assets $ 377,627 $ 199,910 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,215 $ 11,038 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 826 1,229 Accrued liabilities 21,515 16,233 Contract liabilities 3,853 879 Current portion of long-term lease liability 848 779 Derivative liabilities 24,956 37,862 Other current liabilities 4,857 602 Total current liabilities 63,070 68,622 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net 194,761 194,273 Long-term lease liability 11,300 4,313 Deferred tax liabilities 14 37 Other non-current liabilities — — Total liabilities 269,145 267,245 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 25 17 Additional paid-in capital 604,384 303,428 Treasury stock, at cost 9,952,803 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (57,350 ) (57,350 ) Accumulated deficit (438,577 ) (313,430 ) Total stockholders’ deficit 108,482 (67,335 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 377,627 $ 199,910

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, $ in thousands 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (125,147 ) $ (26,214 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,439 1,986 Amortization of debt issuance costs 506 500 Equity-based compensation expense 5,157 3,805 Goodwill impairment 85,000 — Non-cash lease expense 94 (35 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 171 882 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (23 ) 54 Net increase in fair value of derivatives 23,992 10,567 Loss on sale of property and equipment — 8 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) in accounts receivable (8,957 ) (3,469 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets 2,443 (1,115 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 950 1,488 (Decrease) in accounts payable (5,960 ) (4,914 ) Increase in accrued liabilities 2,598 4,066 Increase in contract liabilities 1,826 325 Increase in other liabilities 552 49 Net cash used in operating activities (14,359 ) (12,017 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 13,935 — Purchases of property and equipment (38 ) — Capitalized software development costs (1,643 ) — Net cash provided by investing activities 12,254 — Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares for exercised RDO and PIPE warrants 53,809 — Proceeds from issuance of Private Placement shares — 25,000 Payment of Private Placement transaction costs — (3,025 ) Repayment of short-term borrowings (403 ) (763 ) Payments of tax withholding from the issuance of common stock (2,532 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 50,960 21,212 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 48,855 9,195 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 32,557 12,632 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 81,412 $ 21,827

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BigBear.ai’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of BigBear.ai’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you or any other investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; changes in our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts; our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic partnerships; risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined companies will not realize estimated cost savings; failure to realize anticipated benefits of the combined operations; potential delays or changes in the government appropriations or procurement processes, including as a result of events such as war, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, and public health concerns or epidemics, such as the coronavirus outbreak; the identified material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting (including the timeline to remediate the material weakness); increased or unexpected costs or unanticipated delays caused by other factors outside of our control, such as performance failures of our subcontractors; the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to obtain and access financing in the future; and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that BigBear.ai presently does not know or that BigBear.ai currently believes are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect BigBear.ai’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this release. BigBear.ai anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause BigBear.ai’s assessments to change. However, while BigBear.ai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, BigBear.ai specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial information and data contained in this press release is unaudited. Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Recurring SG&A have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP in our press release, we also report certain non-GAAP financial measures. A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in such company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a GAAP basis. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered measures of BigBear.ai’s liquidity. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of certain items, as defined in our non-GAAP definitions below, which are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even where similarly titled, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes and therefore should not be used to compare BigBear.ai’s performance to that of other companies. We endeavor to compensate for the limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented by also providing the most directly comparable GAAP measures and descriptions of the reconciling items and adjustments to derive the non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and analysts with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management to operate and analyze our business over different periods of time.

EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for equity-based compensation, employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation, net increase in fair value of derivatives, restructuring charges, non-recurring strategic initiatives, non-recurring litigation, transaction expenses and goodwill impairment.

