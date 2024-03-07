BigBear.ai Announces Close of Pangiam Acquisition, $54M of Incremental Cash Proceeds, Net Loss of $21.3 million in Q4 2023, and Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2023 Financial Results

Announced successful close of Pangiam acquisition in an all-stock transaction, combining facial recognition, image-based anomaly detection and advanced biometrics with BigBear.ai’s computer vision capabilities.

Approximately $54 million of cash proceeds, before fees, related to warrants exercised in the first quarter of 2024, bringing additional liquidity and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet.

Net loss of $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an improvement of $8.6 million as compared to a net loss of $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA at $3.7 million.

2H 2023 cash flow positive, first time since public company debut in December 2021.

2024 Revenue outlook provided of $195 – $215 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) ("BigBear.ai" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, released 2024 revenue guidance and issued an investor letter that has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.





BigBear.ai CEO Mandy Long said, “As we close out FY 2023, I am proud of the work that we have done as a company to solidify BigBear.ai’s foundation. We entered the year in a different position than many other companies that are playing a role in the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. After joining in October 2022, I spoke openly about needing a foundational year to overhaul our operating structure, wind down contracts that did not meet our business objectives, reset the strategic priorities of BigBear.ai, and manage uncertainty in a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. In short, we had to do the hard work to get our house in order.​ We stand here in early 2024 knowing that we did what we said we would do. With the completion of the Pangiam acquisition and incremental cash proceeds of $54M from warrants exercised in Q1 2024, we are well positioned for healthy growth in the year ahead.”

Kevin McAleenan, former CEO of Pangiam, has been announced as President, and will play a critical role in leading the business combination. “Together, we will be able to deliver broader capabilities and more value to our customers and partners. The combined company is positioned to be a breakout leader, with both a proven track record of innovating in our target markets and developing cutting-edge products. We couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 0.5% to $40.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $40.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross margin of 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase from 29.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by improved Federal margins on our largest fixed price contracts coupled with mixing out of lower margin work such as EPASS that completed in July 2023.

Net loss of $21.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which includes $9.4 million of non-cash expense related to the change in the fair value of warrants that were issued in 2023, and $6.1 million of equity-based compensation expense, compared to a net loss of $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which included $18.3 million of non-cash goodwill impairment charges and $2.6 million of restructuring charges.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA* of $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $(2.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by gross margin improvement and continued focus on operating expense reductions.

SG&A of $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $15.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in equity-based compensation.

Recurring SG&A* has been reduced from $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a net improvement of $3.8 million.

Ending cash balance of $32.6 million as of December 31, 2023 compared to $12.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

New Developments

BigBear.ai announced a successful close of its acquisition of Pangiam Intermediate Holdings, LLC (Pangiam), a leader in Vision AI for the global trade, travel, and digital identity industries. This strategic move, finalized on February 29, 2024, accelerates and evolves BigBear.ai’s mission to create clarity for the world’s most complex decisions in three markets: national security, supply chain management, and digital identity. The combined entity will create one of the industry’s most comprehensive Vision AI portfolios, combining facial recognition, image-based anomaly detection and advanced biometrics with BigBear.ai’s computer vision and predictive analytics capabilities. Read more: Press Release

On February 27, 2024, BigBear.ai entered into a warrant exercise agreement whereby an existing accredited investor elected to exercise approximately 8.9 million warrants, generating approximately $20.6 million of gross proceeds, prior to fees, for the Company. In connection with the warrant exercise, BigBear.ai issued 5.8 million new warrants with an exercise price per share equal to $3.78, which are not exercisable for six months.

On March 4, 2024, BigBear.ai entered into a warrant exercise agreement whereby an existing accredited investor elected to exercise approximately 13.9 million warrants, generating approximately $33.2 million of gross proceeds, prior to fees, for the Company. In connection with the warrant exercise, BigBear.ai issued 9.0 million new warrants with an exercise price per share equal to $4.75, which are not exercisable for six months.

In December 2023, BigBear.ai announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services Professional Services (AWS ProServe). AWS ProServe customers will be able to access the power of BigBear.ai’s ProModel AI-driven warehousing solutions, including optimized facilities design, streamlined process workflows, efficient staffing models, arrival and departure scheduling, and strategic resource allocation, among other enhancements. Read more: Press Release

In December 2023, the US Army announced an extension of the GFIM Phase 2 Prototype. During the initial Phase 2 period, BigBear.ai laid the groundwork for a modernized force structure system. The team successfully navigated the complexities of the U.S. Army’s requirements, and this extension will see the continuation of that partnership as the project moves towards operationalizing the prototype within the cARMY cloud . Read more: Press Release

. Read more: Press Release In October 2023, BigBear.ai was invited back to participate for the third time with the Navy’s AI Task Force at its annual Naval Exercise, Digital Vanguard. BigBear.ai’s leading computer vision capabilities were on display again, showing the power of AI integrated into the Navy’s existing systems where BigBear.ai demonstrated object detection from Full Motion Video (FMV), and descriptive and predictive analytics. Following this, the US Navy has again selected BigBear.ai to participate in an upcoming naval exercise to demonstrate its data and AI orchestration capabilities. The exercise is scheduled to take place in California in the second half of this year (2024).

In the fourth quarter of 2023, BigBear.ai responded to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) public comment letter concerning guidelines for auditing AI systems and models, synthetic content labeling, and global technical standards development. BigBear continues to provide thought leadership, aiding in the important discussion of shaping future AI standards.

BigBear.ai exhibited at the Association of the United States Army annual meeting & exposition in October of 2023. BigBear.ai demonstrated its latest solutions in Intelligent Automation, Contested Logistics, and Computer Vision.

BigBear.ai’s CTO, Ted Tanner Jr., spoke at MIT’s 5th annual workshop focused on AI for National security. Ted’s panel focused on both the needs for AI in the Defense space as well as the challenges posed by AI and how to continue to safeguard the nation during the evolution of this technology. Ted was joined by panelists from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, NSA, Georgetown University, and OSD R&E.

BigBear.ai CTO, Ted Tanner Jr., spoke on the state of the union of the AI industry as the keynote speaker at the inaugural State of Tech Dinner, Charleston Digital Corridor in Charleston, SC.

Financial Outlook

The following information and other sections of this release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. It is the Company’s practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed acquisitions, divestitures, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted, or adopted. For additional factors that may impact the Company’s actual results, refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release.

For the year-ended December 31, 2024, the Company projects:

Revenue between $195 million and $215 million

The projections include the results of Pangiam after the acquisition date of February 29, 2024

Summary of Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year to Date Periods Ended



December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, $ thousands (expect per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 40,563 $ 40,357 $ 155,164 $ 155,011 Cost of revenues 27,547 28,572 114,563 112,018 Gross margin 13,016 11,785 40,601 42,993 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 18,232 15,570 71,057 84,775 Research and development 2,031 1,199 5,035 8,393 Restructuring charges 42 2,641 822 4,203 Transaction expenses 1,284 454 2,721 2,605 Goodwill impairment — 18,292 — 53,544 Operating loss (8,573 ) (26,371 ) (39,034 ) (110,527 ) Interest expense 3,544 3,770 14,200 14,436 Net increase (decrease) in fair value of derivatives 9,395 (27 ) 7,424 (1,591 ) Other (income) expense (306 ) 7 (393 ) 19 Loss before taxes (21,206 ) (30,121 ) (60,265 ) (123,391 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 50 (226 ) 101 (1,717 ) Net loss $ (21,256 ) $ (29,895 ) $ (60,366 ) $ (121,674 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.95 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 156,818,532 127,886,607 149,234,917 127,698,478 Diluted 156,818,532 127,886,607 149,234,917 127,698,478

EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* for the Fourth Quarter and Year to Date Periods Ended



December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, $ thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (21,256 ) $ (29,895 ) $ (60,366 ) $ (121,674 ) Interest expense 3,544 3,770 14,200 14,436 Interest income (306 ) — (392 ) — Income tax expense (benefit) 50 (226 ) 101 (1,717 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,965 1,994 7,901 7,758 EBITDA (16,003 ) (24,357 ) (38,556 ) (101,197 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation 6,079 (295 ) 18,671 10,865 Employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation(1) 75 — 440 — Net increase (decrease) in fair value of derivatives(2) 9,395 (27 ) 7,424 (1,591 ) Restructuring charges(3) 42 2,641 822 4,203 Non-recurring strategic initiatives(4) 545 — 3,025 — Non-recurring litigation(5) 2,250 — 2,250 — Transaction expenses(6) 1,284 454 2,721 2,605 Goodwill impairment(7) — 18,292 — 53,544 Non-recurring integration costs(8) — 781 — 7,255 Capital market advisory fees(9) — — — 741 Commercial start-up costs(10) — — — 6,490 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,667 $ (2,511 ) $ (3,203 ) $ (17,085 )

(1) Includes employer payroll taxes due upon the vesting of restricted stock units granted to employees. (2) The increase in fair value of derivatives during the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily relates to changes in the fair value of PIPE and RDO warrants issued during the first and second quarters of 2023. The (decrease) increase in fair value of derivatives during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 primarily relate to the Forward Share Purchase Agreements that were entered into prior to the closing of our business combination on December 7, 2021 (the “Business Combination”) and were fully settled during the first quarter of 2022, as well as the change in the fair value of private warrants. (3) In the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred employee separation costs associated with a strategic review of the Company’s capacity and future projections to better align the organization and cost structure and improve the affordability of its products and services. In addition, restructuring charges during the year ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment of the right-of-use assets associated with certain underutilized real estate leases that we vacated during the fourth quarter. (4) Non-recurring professional fees related to the execution of certain strategic initiatives of the Company. (5) Non-recurring litigation consists primarily of legal settlements and related fees for specific proceedings that we have determined arise outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (1) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years; (2) the complexity of the case; (3) the nature of the remedy(ies) sought, including the size of any monetary damages sought; (4) offensive versus defensive posture of us; (5) the counterparty involved; and (6) our overall litigation strategy. (6) Transaction expenses during the year ended December 31, 2023 consist primarily of diligence, legal, and other related expenses incurred associated with the Pangiam Acquisition. Transaction costs incurred during the year ended December 31, 2022 are primarily related to our acquisition of ProModel Corporation as well as costs associated with evaluating other acquisition opportunities. (7) During the second and fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recognized non-cash goodwill impairment charges related to its previously reported Cyber & Engineering and Analytics reportable segments, respectively. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company reevaluated its operating and reportable segments following an organizational and legal entity restructuring, which allowed the Company to align its operations with how the business will be managed. As a result of this reevaluation, effective for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company determined it that it manages its operations as a single operating and reportable segment. (8) Non-recurring internal integration costs related to the Business Combination. (9) The Company incurred capital market and advisory fees related to advisors assisting with the Business Combination. (10) Commercial start-up costs include certain non-recurring expenses associated with tailoring the Company’s products for commercial customers and use cases. * Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of



December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



(Unaudited) $ in thousands December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,557 $ 12,632 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 21,949 30,091 Contract assets 4,822 1,312 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,449 10,300 Total current assets 63,777 54,335 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 997 1,433 Goodwill 48,683 48,683 Intangible assets, net 82,040 85,685 Deferred tax assets — 51 Right-of-use assets 4,041 4,638 Other non-current assets 372 483 Total assets $ 199,910 $ 195,308 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,038 $ 15,422 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 1,229 2,059 Accrued liabilities 16,233 13,366 Contract liabilities 879 2,022 Current portion of long-term lease liability 779 806 Derivative liabilities 37,862 — Other current liabilities 602 2,085 Total current liabilities 68,622 35,760 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net 194,273 192,318 Long-term lease liability 4,313 5,092 Deferred tax liabilities 37 — Other non-current liabilities — 10 Total liabilities 267,245 233,180 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 17 14 Additional paid-in capital 303,428 272,528 Treasury stock, at cost 9,952,803 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (57,350 ) (57,350 ) Accumulated deficit (313,430 ) (253,064 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (67,335 ) (37,872 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 199,910 $ 195,308

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Year Ended



December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, $ in thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,256 ) $ (29,895 ) $ (60,366 ) $ (121,674 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,965 1,994 7,901 7,758 Amortization of debt issuance costs 506 732 2,018 2,302 Equity-based compensation expense 6,079 (295 ) 18,671 10,865 Goodwill impairment — 18,292 — 53,544 Impairment of right-of-use assets — 901 — 901 Non-cash lease expense 147 174 597 174 Provision for doubtful accounts 132 — 1,739 55 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 35 (307 ) 88 (1,757 ) Net increase (decrease) in fair value of derivatives 9,395 (27 ) 7,424 (1,591 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment — — 10 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 6,949 1,561 6,403 (798 ) (Increase) decrease in contract assets (4,370 ) 11 (3,510 ) (286 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (282 ) (5,251 ) 5,899 (1,702 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,962 7,996 (4,384 ) 9,942 Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities 602 (4,128 ) 2,637 (5,121 ) Decrease in contract liabilities (1,441 ) (2,736 ) (1,143 ) (3,740 ) (Decrease) increase in other liabilities (497 ) 450 (2,291 ) 2,210 Net cash used in operating activities (74 ) (10,528 ) (18,307 ) (48,918 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — — — (4,465 ) Purchases of property and equipment — (33 ) (2 ) (769 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,084 ) — (3,828 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,084 ) (33 ) (3,830 ) (5,234 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Private Placement shares and Registered Direct Offering shares — — 50,000 — Payment of Private Placement and Registered Direct Offering transaction costs — — (5,724 ) — Repurchase of shares as a result of forward share purchase agreements — — — (100,896 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 1,229 2,059 1,229 2,059 Repayment of short-term borrowings — (769 ) (2,059 ) (4,233 ) Issuance of common stock upon ESPP purchase 645 — 1,176 — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (343 ) (52 ) (2,560 ) (67 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,531 1,238 42,062 (103,137 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 373 (9,323 ) 19,925 (157,289 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 32,184 21,955 12,632 169,921 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 32,557 $ 12,632 $ 32,557 $ 12,632

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BigBear.ai’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of BigBear.ai’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you or any other investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; changes in our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts; our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic partnerships; risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined companies will not realize estimated cost savings; failure to realize anticipated benefits of the combined operations; potential delays or chang

