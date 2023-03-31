Big Purple Dot Integrates ChatGPT to its CRM Ecosystem, Becomes the First in Mortgage and Real Estate Industry

Big Purple Dot introduces the power of BPD AI Assistant to its end users to seamlessly and effortlessly handle sales objections





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPDAI–Big Purple Dot (BPD), a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and recruiting solutions for the mortgage and real estate industries, has announced the integration of ChatGPT into its CRM ecosystem. Big Purple Dot has become one of the first CRM companies in the mortgage and real estate industry to offer its clients an advanced conversational AI solution that leverages natural language processing (NLP) to easily and efficiently interact with their clients and streamline their sales processes, resulting in a significant improvement in customer satisfaction, lead generation, and operational efficiency.

ChatGPT is an advanced conversational artificial intelligence (AI) model by OpenAI that uses NLP to understand and respond to user inquiries in real-time. By integrating ChatGPT into its CRM ecosystem, Big Purple Dot empowers its customers to deliver a seamless conversational experience that allows them to interact with their leads and customers in a more natural and intuitive way. Ultimately, saving time, improving lead conversion, and increasing sales productivity.

“We are excited to be one of the first CRM’s in the mortgage and real estate industry to integrate with ChatGPT,” said Roxana Davidoff, CEO and Founder of Big Purple Dot. “The integration of ChatGPT with our CRM platform will revolutionize the way loan officers, real estate agents, and recruiters communicate with their clients. With natural language processing capabilities, our users can provide quick, accurate responses to clients, freeing up more time to focus on building relationships and closing more deals.”

With the integration of ChatGPT, Big Purple Dot’s clients can now benefit from a range of features, including:

Natural Language Processing: BPD AI Assistant can understand and respond to natural language queries, making it easier for customers to communicate and respond to leads in a more human-like way.

Accurate Responses: BPD AI Assistant uses deep learning techniques to generate accurate responses to user queries, providing a high-quality conversational experience.

Handle Sales Objections: Users can navigate through sales objections effortlessly and seamlessly through responses generated by BPD AI Assistant geared towards objection management.

Effortless Sales Management: Manage an entire sales team with ease using BPD AI Assistant to facilitate sales and communication coaching.

Seamless UI/UX: Use ChatGPT features directly in the native Big Purple Dot UI for an intuitive and seamless user experience.

The integration of ChatGPT with Big Purple Dot’s CRM platform is now available for all Big Purple Dot clients, including beta clients on the BPD Recruit platform (official release date is set for April 30th, 2023).

For more information on Big Purple Dot’s integration with ChatGPT, or to schedule an interview with the company representative, please contact Masana Noma, masana@bigpurpledot.com. To sign up for an account, please visit https://bigpurpledot.com/signup.

About Big Purple Dot

Irvine, California-based Big Purple Dot provides an ecosystem of marketing and recruiting technologies and products that enable real estate professionals and mortgage originators to generate and manage customer relationships and grow business. At the heart of the Big Purple Dot ecosystem is a CRM lead management platform that leverages predictive analysis as well as personalized, prebuilt marketing content, automated marketing campaigns, and SMS/MMS video services—all in a single platform that additionally lets users connect with their partners and others on their team throughout each transaction. The Big Purple Dot App is available at the Apple Store and Google. To learn more, visit www.bigpurpledot.com.

