Bidgely Awarded ‘Top Product of the Year’ Recognition by Environment+Energy Leader

LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Environment+Energy Leader (E+E Leader) distinguished Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform as a Top Product of the Year in the 2024 Environment+Energy Leader Awards program. This year’s award program divided accolades into six innovative categories, tailoring recognition to specific sustainability and energy management excellence sectors.









As a Top Product of the Year in the Software & Cloud category, Bidgely’s UtilityAI Platform was recognized for its exceptional contribution to innovative energy management and environmental sustainability.

“It is an honor to be recognized by E+E Leader for our work transforming meter data into powerful insights, which support greater grid stability and empower utilities and consumers alike to support a more resilient, cleaner electric grid,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Clean energy is the future, and we are proud to provide critical climate tech solutions for utilities to successfully navigate this energy transformation.”

Harnessing data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), Bidgely’s UtilityAI Platform reveals with extreme precision how energy is being consumed within individual homes and businesses. Specifically, consumption is broken down across 12 key categories, such as:

Device level – i.e. refrigerators, water heaters, pool pumps, electric vehicle charging

– i.e. refrigerators, water heaters, pool pumps, electric vehicle charging Time-of-use by appliance – daily, weekly and seasonally; peak and off-peak

– daily, weekly and seasonally; peak and off-peak Appliance size and fuel type – electricity or gas

– electricity or gas Type of appliance within same fuel type – i.e central air conditioning versus room air conditioning

Unlocking the power of data, utilities are enhancing multiple utility programs, including grid planning and forecasting, EV load shifting, energy efficiency and beneficial electrification. Additionally, consumers are better educated on how they can more effectively manage energy usage, save money and reduce carbon footprints.

The distinction of Bidgely by Environment+Energy Leader signifies a remarkable achievement in the field. Jessica Hunt, co-president of E+E Leader, expresses her admiration for this year’s winners: “The introduction of six distinct categories in this year’s awards program not only celebrates the breadth of innovation within the industry but also highlights the specific areas where companies are truly making an impact. A win is a testament to these companies’ outstanding efforts and leadership in driving forward the sustainability agenda.”

In the last six months, Bidgely was also recognized as a Top 10 Applied AI Company on Fast Company’s 2024 World’s Most Innovative Companies list, an AESP’s 2024 Innovation in Technology award recipient, a “Leader” in IDC’s Worldwide Digital Customer Engagement Solutions MarketScape and an S&P Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist for the third consecutive year.

Learn more about Bidgely’s UtilityAI Platform revolutionizes grid management and customer engagement by visiting: What is UtilityAI?

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For well over a decade now, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program has celebrated the exceptional advancements made in the realms of environmental, sustainability, and energy management. The awards recognize those who contribute and set new standards in the industry, setting a high standard for others to follow. Winners of the awards are seen as Leaders in environmental initiatives and energy management, with their achievements serving as benchmarks for excellence across the globe.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data – such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions – into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

