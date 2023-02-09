BibliU Awarded Lee College Contract to Implement Universal Learning Solution

Ed tech innovator beats out incumbent college bookstore provider to capture largest Universal Learning customer

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BibliU, the EdTech innovator democratizing content accessibility, was awarded a contract by Lee College, located in Baytown, Texas, to implement the company’s Universal Learning solution. With about 8,000 students, Lee College is BibliU’s largest Universal Learning customer. BibliU beat out Lee College’s incumbent provider and other large college bookstore chains.

Leveraging Lee College’s Learning Management System (LMS), BibliU’s Universal Learning solution provides first-day content access for students and about 90% booklist coverage. The solution eliminates many of the hassles associated with purchasing textbooks, such as long lines at the bookstore and not having access to course material once classes start.

“Prompted by high costs and the possibility of burdensome debt, many young people are questioning the value of attending college,” said Dave Sherwood, BibliU co-founder and CEO. “I believe that college provides opportunities that should be available to everyone. A digital-first, ed tech solution is a path forward for colleges, offering affordable and available content on the first day of class.”

To win the bid, BibliU had to prove that it offered an equitable access textbook system that could provide Lee College students with access to electronic textbooks and courseware on day one of classes and save students money.

Lee College offers about 800 classes each fall and spring and about 300 in the summer. Approximately 70% of classes have a required textbook, and about 18% with a required textbook also require courseware.

“It was critical to us that the electronic textbooks and courseware were available to students on the first day of classes,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, president of Lee College. “We are excited to be able to offer this digital solution, which aligns with how students access information and can help contribute to their academic success.”

Dr. Douglas Walcerz, VP of Academic and Student Affairs, Lee College, added, “We wanted a partner that provided a digital-first solution with excellent customer service that is responsive to student and faculty questions and needs. We found that partner in BibliU.”

About BibliU

EdTech innovator BibliU is defining the future of higher education by democratizing content accessibility. Designed to address the unique requirements of students, faculty, libraries and publishers, BibliU is a learning enablement platform that empowers higher education institutions to streamline their textbook and courseware workflows to achieve greater student outcomes, affordability and social mobility. With BibliU, colleges and universities can finally deliver on the promise of digitalization, guaranteeing all students have first-day access to the learning content they need. More information is available at www.bibliu.com.

About Lee College

Lee College in Baytown, Texas is a comprehensive higher education institution offering associate degrees, academic transfer programs leading to bachelor’s degrees, and a wide array of workforce degrees and certificates that prepare students for careers with family-sustaining wages. Founded in 1934, Lee College enrolls more than 8,400 students and has four locations in Harris, Walker and Liberty Counties. Learn more at lee.edu.

Contacts

Stacy Aboyoun



973.632.1576



stacy@bospar.com