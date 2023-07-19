<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BHMI Completes Certification for Latest PCI SSF Security Standards

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its ongoing commitment to security for its clients, BHMI, a leading provider of back-office payments processing solutions and creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite®, announced it has completed PCI Secure Software Framework (SSF) certification. Validation information can be found on the PCI Council’s web site.


SSF is the PCI Council’s latest security standard for payment applications. It is a collection of standards and programs for the secure design and development of payment software. It provides software vendors with security standards for developing and maintaining payment software so that payment transactions and their associated data are securely protected. The Secure Software Standard defines the security features and attributes that payment software must possess.

BHMI undergoes PCI certification each year to ensure its Concourse Financial Software Suite continues to meet the highest level of security compliance. This level of compliance not only protects individual user data, but also helps minimize the potential for security breaches that could lead to larger, more impactful fraud damage across payment networks and databases.

“BHMI is committed to providing the most powerful, up-to-date and secure back-office payment processing software solution in the industry, tested thoroughly to the highest standards,” stated Dr. Lynne Baldwin, President of BHMI. “We are dedicated to ensuring the Concourse Financial Software Suite will always offer our clients a smooth, flexible solution that will pass the most rigorous compliance scrutiny.”

About BHMI

BHMI is a highly regarded provider of software solutions designed to manage the back-office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is renowned for its flagship product, the Concourse Financial Software Suite®, which is a dynamic and flexible software solution for the back-office processing of electronic payments, including debit card, credit card, mobile, P2P, real-time payments, ATM, and POS. The software suite is a modular package that performs back-office processing functions, such as disputes workflow management, fees processing, reconciliation, and settlement. Concourse’s continuous processing architecture and powerful rules engine make it the ideal choice for companies looking to modernize and optimize their back-office payment operations. To learn more about BHMI and its innovative suite of products, please visit www.bhmi.com.

