B&H Photo Joins in the Celebration of 100 Years of NAB with Two Floor Booths, C8017 & C8317, Featuring Studio Equipment and Show Specials

NAB B&H Booths: C8017 & C8317

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—B&H is excited to attend the 100th annual NAB Show in Las Vegas, NV from April 16–19, 2023 with a fully staffed booth to meet with vendors, network with attendees, discuss the latest technology, and demonstrate exciting new products. The National Association of Broadcasters is an organization that emphasizes broadcast innovation, education, and collaboration, and the annual NAB Show provides a showcase for new products and technologies to advance all media broadcast industries. The B&H NAB Show page is updated with the latest links, products, and information about the show, brands, and demonstrations.

B&H Product Booths

This year, the massive, dual B&H Booth setup (booths C8017 & C8317) in the Central Hall will be staffed with over 40 product experts to discuss and provide solutions for partners, vendors, and attendees about the latest broadcast technology. They will also provide live product demonstrations, networking opportunities, and sales assistance for the duration of the show. In the main booth (C8017) you’ll find prosumer cameras, digital cinema cameras, audio gear, post-production products, multiple partner booths (including Shape, Samsung, Panasonic, Zoom, Sigma, Gradus, Apple, and Canon’s large format printing), and the B2B lounge. You can also talk to the highly skilled folks from The Studio at B&H, a professional solutions technology center that will help you with professional equipment, and provide services such as tech demos, workshops, training, and installation.

LED Virtual Production Showcase

The second B&H booth (C8317) right across the way will feature one of the coolest displays at NAB: the Volumetric LED Production Wall, where B&H staff from The Studio will demonstrate the latest background capture technology for virtual background immersion production techniques. Used in popular TV shows like The Mandalorian, LED virtual production is the true successor to green screen and rear projection, and it has proven to be the technology of the future. Check out the B&H primer to LED Volume Virtual Production on B&H Explora.

Latest Product Releases and Specials

During every NAB show, B&H offers a long list of deals and promotions, including new releases in the Computer, Pro Video, Lighting, Photo, Lenses, and Pro Audio product lines. To learn more about newly released products, visit the B&H Booth to talk to the B&H sales staff or navigate to the B&H Explora NAB announcements collection—it’s a big one. Visitors will learn about the latest Cooke cine prime lenses, the smallest LED lights from Zhiyun, a new RED cinema camera, a DJI drone, a new Shure dual-band wireless mic system, and so much more.

Be sure to stop by the B&H Photo booths in Las Vegas from April 16–19 to experience the latest offerings from accessory brands such as Anton/Bauer and Atomos, audio brands like Audio-Technica and Auray, camera brands like Blackmagic Design and JVC, and computer brands like Apple and NVIDIA for exclusive demos and hands-on instruction.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 49 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

