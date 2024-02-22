BGSF Named a Workday Partner

Elevating BGSF’s Professional Segment’s Strategic IT Collaboration with Workday

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) (“BGSF”), a growing provider of consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, announced it has been named a Workday Partner. Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

BGSF has consistently demonstrated its commitment to meeting customers’ demands for Workday talent. Through a robust network of highly skilled consultants and an in-depth understanding of the Workday platform, BGSF will help customers make informed decisions about their Workday journey. BGSF’s primary focus as a new Workday partner is to leverage their industry expertise to create new demand, expand reach, and help customers discover the potential benefits of Workday technology.

“We focus on supporting and empowering our customers by helping them fully realize the potential of their IT investments,” said Beth Garvey, President, CEO, and Chair at BGSF. “This important partnership is a testament to the collaborative strength developed over time with Workday. With our in-depth knowledge and extensive network, we are excited to continue our collaboration with Workday, creating new demand, expanding sales reach, and providing invaluable advisory services.”

To learn more about the BGSF partnership and accessing Workday talent, please visit https://profdiv.bgsf.com/workday.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Property Management (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 121st largest U.S. staffing company and the 52nd largest IT staffing firm in 2023. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

