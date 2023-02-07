<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

BGSF, Inc. to Participate in the 2023 Alliance Global Partners Virtual Growth Technology Conference on February 16th

di Business Wire

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of consulting, managed services and workforce solutions, today announced Beth Garvey, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Alliance Global Partners (AGP) Virtual Growth Technology Conference on February 16, 2023.

Management will be available during the AGP Conference for 1-on-1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to your AGP representative or Three Part Advisors by emailing ir@bgstaffing.com.

BGSF’s investor presentation is available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.bgsf.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 94th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2022. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

Contacts

Steven Hooser or Sandy Martin

Three Part Advisors

ir@bgstaffing.com 214.872.2710 or 214.616.2207

