BGSF, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results and Earnings Conference Call

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a growing provider of consulting, managed services and workforce solutions, today announces that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after the market close. In conjunction with the release, Beth Garvey, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and John Barnett, Chief Financial Officer, will host an earnings conference call, a live teleconference, and a webcast at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Interested participants may dial 1-844-481-3017 (Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-1882 (International). A call replay will be available until Thursday, August 15, 2024. To access the reply, please dial 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and enter access code 4959867. The live webcast is accessible at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.bgsf.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Property Management (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands, achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 97th largest Workforce Solutions Provider in 2024 and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2024. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

Contacts

Steven Hooser or Sandy Martin

Three Part Advisors

ir@bgsf.com
214.872.2710 or 214.616.2207

