Bezla.com LLC Confirms Provisional Patent for Hotel Rate Shopping Application

Rate.Bezla.com is on a mission to elevate revenue management for hoteliers through its user-friendly interface packed with comprehensive data





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading hotel marketing provider Bezla.com LLC proudly announces the confirmation of its Provisional Patent for the cutting-edge Hotel Rate Shopping Application Rate.Bezla.com. With this advancement, Bezla.com LLC reiterates its commitment to offering the most sophisticated and beneficial tools for the hotel sector.

Mr. Serhat Çakmak, President of Bezla.com LLC, remarked, “Securing this Provisional Patent empowers us to continuously enhance the application’s features. Our commitment remains to provide hoteliers, regardless of their size or budget, access to a premier rate-shopping tool without any cost.”

Rate.Bezla.com was developed in response to the limited choices in the market. It stands out by aggregating published hotel rates online presenting hotel managers with real-time data to make informed rate decisions. Unlike many paid applications that only display rates from the global distribution system, Rate.Bezla.com showcases rates exactly as seen by consumers. It identifies the lowest rate for each day and clearly indicates the source website.

Mr. Çakmak added, “Our primary goal is to deliver maximum value to our clients. We are prepared to make significant investments with every software development opportunity that presents potential benefits for our clientele and the broader hotel industry.”

Our foremost goal is to generate outstanding revenue and maximize returns for hotel owners and investors. If opportunities arise that can reduce costs for our owners and enhance our proactive approach, we are committed to taking the initiative to develop these tools to benefit our clients and the industry.

About Bezla.com LLC



Bezla.com LLC is a U.S.-based global hotel sales and marketing management company marketing branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independently owned hotels. The company’s experienced team, industry-leading platforms, and extensive marketing capabilities produce exceptional revenue and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors.

Contacts

Bezla.com LLC



https://bezla.com/

+1 (888) 999-8086



support@bezla.com