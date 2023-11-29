Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Returns to the Wyland Center At Del Mar Fairgrounds Starting January 26, 2024

For the First time in San Diego



“A Life in Letters” Virtual Reality Experience

Tickets On-Sale November 30

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Back by popular demand! Vincent van Gogh Returns to San Diego! After selling a record setting 200,000 tickets in 2022, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, will return to the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds beginning January 26, 2024. This stunningly beautiful exhibition blends over 300 of van Gogh’s most celebrated works with cutting-edge projection technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most enduring and influential artists in a completely unforgettable cinematic multimedia experience. Tickets for this unique sensory extravaganza start at $36.99 for adults and $21.99 for children (ages 5-15) and are available at www.beyondvangogh.com. This year, Beyond Van Gogh: A Life In Letters virtual reality experience is available for $12.50.

In Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings are liberated from their two-dimensional realms and rendered into three-dimensional fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with color and movement, exhilarating every sense. Wander through iconic works as they come alive around you, including beloved classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night”, and be enveloped by a selection of his iconic and revealing self-portraits which just might blink back at you. Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts, and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience that appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Beginning in the Education Room, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition, the Immersive Room, where van Gogh’s works are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colorful flowers, cafes, and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Even if you’re not very familiar with van Gogh’s incredible works, this is an excellent access point to his world and a way to connect to the artist behind the art. “Seeing everything on this scale provides a unique perspective on how van Gogh represented the power of nature and color in his works, and how he used art for healing,” said Fanny Curtat, art history consultant for Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. “We’re incredibly proud of this cutting-edge exhibition and the fact that audiences are responding so enthusiastically, with over 7 million tickets sold to date,” said Justin Paquin, President, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical.

As one of the most successful traveling exhibitions in the world, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has achieved great critical acclaim and sold-out audiences in over 60 markets across North and South America.

WHEN: January 26, 2024 – April 4, 2024 WHERE: Wyland Center at Del Mar Fairgrounds: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014 TICKETS: www.beyondvangogh.com MEDIA ASSETS: Media Assets

About Paquin Entertainment Group:

Paquin Entertainment Group is a full-service arts and entertainment company. Established in 1985, it has evolved into a multi-faceted powerhouse representing world renowned artists, one of a kind immersive experiences, exciting theatrical productions, and global brands. Paquin Entertainment Group’s diverse portfolio includes Paquin Artists Agency, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, and Paquin Strategic Partnerships. With offices throughout North America, Paquin Entertainment Group continues to expand globally, serving as a catalyst for connection, innovation and inspiration through music, arts, and culture. www.paquinentertainment.com

