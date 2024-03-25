Beyond New Horizons Secures $3.7 Billion U.S. Air Force Test Operations and Sustainment (TOS) II Contract

Astrion and Fluor will support the Arnold Engineering Development Complex through Joint Venture

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Beyond New Horizons, LLC (BNH) announced it has been awarded the U.S. Air Force Test Operations and Sustainment (TOS) II contract valued at more than 3.7 billion dollars. BNH is a Joint Venture (JV) between Astrion and Fluor specializing in testing and evaluation for military and space systems.





BNH will carry out test operations, technology development, equipment and facility sustainment, and capital improvements to ensure the continuity of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) ground test mission. The TOS II contract will support the government’s operation of aerodynamic and propulsion wind tunnels, rocket and turbine engine test cells, space environmental chambers, arc heaters, ballistic ranges, and other specialized units.

“Through this Joint Venture, Astrion and Fluor are bringing transformative solutions and unmatched capabilities to Arnold Engineering Development Complex,” said Dave Zolet, Chairman of BNH. “Together, we are revolutionizing aerospace ground testing and sustainment operations, ultimately enhancing U.S. Air Force systems for years to come.”

BNH will perform the work at six AEDC operating locations, including:

Arnold Air Force Base (AFB), Tennessee

The National Full Scale Aerodynamics Complex, Mountain View, California

Tunnel 9, White Oak, Maryland

The Landing Gear Test Facility, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

The Aerospace Vehicle Survivability Facility, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

National Radar Cross Section Test Facility, White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico

About Beyond New Horizons

Beyond New Horizons (BNH) is a fully populated joint venture led by Engineering Research and Consulting (ERC) now doing business as Astrion Group (Astrion), in partnership with Fluor. BNH was formed to provide unmatched Test and Evaluation services to the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC). Leveraging the capabilities of our parent companies, BNH specializes in testing and evaluation for military and space systems combined with unmatched capability in large-scale Government program management, integration, engineering, and construction services for specialized and technically advanced high-hazard facilities. https://bnh-jv.com/

