Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc. Welcomes Seven New Clients in Q1 2023

Leading Orange County Marcom Firm Adds B2B and B2C Clients to Agency Roster

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeyondFifteen—Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc. (Beyond Fifteen), an Orange County-based full-service public relations, digital marketing, social media and influencer marketing agency, has added seven new clients to its agency roster in Q1 spanning healthcare, energy, aviation, technology, security and education. Beyond Fifteen will provide a variety of traditional and digital marketing services, including earned media relations, paid and organic social media marketing, search engine optimization (SEO) and digital advertising to help each reach its unique business goals.

“This year is off to an exciting start and we are thrilled to add new retainer clients to our growing roster across a range of industries,” stated Beyond Fifteen co-founder, Lauren Ellermeyer. “Our team brings extensive experience that enables it to dive in swiftly for clients to achieve meaningful results. With customized strategies tailored to each business’s needs, we are confident that our partnership will help each of these new clients reach well beyond their fifteen minutes of fame.”

New clients include:

Aviation Capital Group, founded in 1989, is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 470 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2022, leased to roughly 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries.

Cerium Networks is a recognized innovator and leading provider of unified communications and collaboration , contact center and customer experience management, network infrastructure and security solutions.

Intera Oncology ® Inc. is the manufacturer of the only FDA-approved pump for Hepatic Artery Infusion (HAI) therapy. It is dedicated to helping patients with colorectal cancer liver metastases and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma live longer and better lives.

Inc. is the manufacturer of the only FDA-approved pump for Hepatic Artery Infusion (HAI) therapy. It is dedicated to helping patients with colorectal cancer liver metastases and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma live longer and better lives. Marshall B. Ketchum University is an independent, private, non-profit, accredited educational institution located in Fullerton, California proudly preparing the healthcare leaders of the future through immersive and rigorous academic programs that teach, train and graduate tomorrow’s optometry, nursing and physician assistant experts.

Surveillance Systems Incorporated is a comprehensive surveillance system solutions partner that serves clients in the casino, retail, healthcare, government, education and commercial/industrial markets.

WeVideo is a cloud -based video editing platform designed to transform learning through easy-to-use and accessible tools. Two thirds of the top 100 school districts in the U.S. as well as higher educational institutions and corporate customers rely on WeVideo to support improved learning outcomes. The online platform is used by thousands in over 50 countries around the world.

Beyond Fifteen also added a leading global provider of testing, inspection and certification services to its growing roster.

The agency will leverage a mix of earned, owned and paid solutions across these new accounts. Its full-service offerings deliver an omni-channel approach that provides a surround-sound experience for client audiences using multiple unique touchpoints. These contribute to a complete content marketing strategy where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Key benefits include:

Amplified and reinforced messaging across multiple platforms.

Improved brand awareness and visibility.

Increased operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Smoother and more streamlined customer experience.

Maximized reach and value.

Nurturing throughout the buyer journey.

To learn more about Beyond Fifteen, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

ABOUT BEYOND FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS: Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc., an Orange County, Calif.-based marcom firm launched in 2009, is a progressive, full-service public relations, digital marketing, social media and influencer marketing agency dedicated to providing powerful, goal-driven communications solutions that exceed client expectations and deliver far more than 15 minutes of fame. Beyond Fifteen combines the talent, capability and reach of a mega-agency with the personal service and dedication of a boutique firm. It is laser-focused on achieving measurable results for every client it serves. Follow Beyond Fifteen on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

