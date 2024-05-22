Home Business Wire Betty Sapp Joins BAE Systems, Inc. Board of Directors
FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems, Inc. today announced that former National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Director Betty Sapp has been appointed to its Board of Directors.


“We are pleased to welcome Betty to our board,” said Kelly Ayotte, chair of the Board of BAE Systems, Inc. “Her vast knowledge of government, the intelligence community and our industry, as well as her service in the U.S. Air Force, will serve us well as we continue to position the company for future growth.”

Sapp joined the NRO, a joint Department of Defense – Intelligence Community organization, in 1997, and in 2012, was named the first woman to serve as director of the agency. After serving as the 18th Director of the NRO for seven years and as a CIA officer for more than 20 years, she retired in 2019.

Additionally, she was Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence from 2007-2009. She began her career as a United States Air Force officer, serving 17 years in various roles that included acquisition and financial management assignments on space and satellite programs.

In addition to her current board positions with BAE Systems, Inc., Systems Planning & Analysis, the Charles Stark Draper Lab and Ball Corporation, she has also served on the board of Perspecta Inc., a leading cybersecurity and defense company.

Sapp holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, magna cum laude, from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri- Columbia. She is Level III certified in government acquisition and was certified as a defense financial manager.

A complete list of the Inc. Board of Directors is available on the company’s website.

