Betty Crocker Stirs Up Magic with “Wicked”-Themed Color-Changing Baking Kits and Wickedly Better Together Recipes

The first-ever color reveal cupcake and cookie dough pop mixes from Betty Crocker turn green for Elphaba or pink for Glinda, making a magical treat that’s sure to be popular

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To celebrate Universal Pictures’ spectacular film adaptation of “Wicked,” the beloved stage musical that has thrilled and delighted audiences for two decades, Betty Crocker is unleashing two new “Wicked”-inspired treats that are sure to be popular among baking and theater fans — Betty Crocker’s first-ever “mix-to-reveal” kits for Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes!









“Wicked,” in theaters November 22, is the untold story of the witches of Oz: Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

Fans will get to experience the magic of “Wicked” with this bewitching duo of Betty Crocker mixes. Are you an Elphaba, or a Glinda? Since pink goes good with green, the vanilla-flavored mixes change colors as the ingredients are stirred, revealing if bakers will be conjuring up a positively green treat like Elphaba, or a perfectly pink one like Glinda.

“For more than 100 years, fans have trusted Betty Crocker to bring joy into the world through homemade love, and baking with Betty Crocker is the perfect way for families to build up excitement for the new ‘Wicked’ film,” said Jenny Jonker, Betty Crocker Brand Experience Manager. “The opportunities for baking are truly ‘unlimited’ with Betty Crocker’s very first color-revealing innovation and new magical baking mashups. We can’t wait to see everyone’s enchanting and delicious creations.”

In addition to this spellbinding duo of Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes, fans can make additional, magical concoctions with six classic Betty Crocker products now featuring Wickedly Better Together recipe combinations. Each Betty Crocker brownie, cake, and cookie mix, as well as frosting, is packaged in special “Wicked”-themed boxes and features fun, amazifying recipes that combine two baking mixes for one darlingest treat that is sure to please everyone in the Land of Oz:

Fantabulous Brookie: Some things are just better together — like combining Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Delights Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix.

Fans can find Betty Crocker “Wicked”-themed “mix-to-reveal” kits for Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.98. For more information about the new mixes and “Wicked”-themed products, visit www.BettyCrocker.com, or follow @BettyCrocker on Instagram and TikTok.

