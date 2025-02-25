BetterWay Blood Testing by Babson Diagnostics Brings Convenient, Affordable Blood Testing to SXSW

Innovative Fingertip Blood Testing Service, named SXSW Innovation Awards Finalist, Will Be Available at Events Across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterWay™ blood testing by Babson Diagnostics is excited to bring its innovative blood testing technology to the 2025 SXSW® Conference and Festivals, a gathering of the world’s foremost innovators, creatives, and thought leaders across industries. SXSW attendees can experience firsthand how BetterWay has reimagined blood testing to make it friendly, convenient, and affordable without sacrificing the accuracy and efficiency of laboratory analysis.

BetterWay is a unique blood testing service where pea-sized samples are collected from the fingertip at convenient locations and analyzed at Babson's CLIA-certified laboratory in Austin. This enables a less-invasive alternative to venipuncture for a broad range of routine diagnostic tests.

Babson launched BetterWay in May 2024 at retail pharmacies in Austin after years of research and development, including 45 clinical studies to validate the technologies and demonstrate test result accuracy. In December 2024, Babson also launched BetterWay for Healthcare Organizations to enable health systems to lower barriers to testing, close gaps in care, and improve patient satisfaction. SXSW recognized Babson’s cutting-edge approach to an essential medical service by naming BetterWay a finalist for its 2025 Innovation Awards.

As an Austin-based company, Babson Diagnostics is honored to be involved in its hometown’s inspiring, dynamic conference. “SXSW is all about new ideas, and this is your chance to experience the future of blood testing,” said Eric Olson, founder and chief operating officer of Babson Diagnostics. "Bringing BetterWay to SXSW demonstrates how we're making blood testing convenient and accessible, whether at a doctor's office, a neighborhood pharmacy, or even in the heart of a major festival."

BetterWay will be available at multiple events during SXSW starting on March 8, allowing attendees to seamlessly integrate health screenings into their festival experience. They will receive easy-to-understand test results in one to two days. BetterWay is offering a $25 discount to all attendees, which covers tests such as a comprehensive metabolic panel or lipid panel. Attendees can pre-book appointments by texting “SXSW” to BetterWay Customer Support at (512) 877-8770 or simply walk up at the events listed below.

SXSW Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase

Location: JW Marriott, Griffin Hall – 110 E. 2nd St.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 8 | 2 to 5 p.m.

The SXSW Innovation Awards celebrate a variety of technological advancements and discoveries. BetterWay is one of five finalists in the Health & Biotech category. At the showcase, all 55 finalists across 11 categories will have the opportunity to demonstrate their innovations. Contest judges will determine the winner for each category, and SXSW badge holders will determine the winner for the People’s Choice Award.

SXSW Expo

Location: Austin Convention Center – 500 E. Caesar Chavez St.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 9 - Wednesday, March 12 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit Booth 633 in the Health + Wellness pavilion to see BetterWay in action, meet the team, and get tested. The Expo will be open to the public on Wednesday.

Eating for a Healthier, Happier Life: The Transformative Power of Clean Eating

Location: The Well – 440 W. 2nd St.

Date & Time: Monday, March 10 | 2:30 to 5 p.m.

BetterWay will be part of a panel moderated by Everguide Health CEO Cindy Stefanko and featuring functional medicine nutritionist Lauren Embree, Nova Hospitality CEO Jack Zimmerman, and Austin Chef Vanessa Musi to discuss intentional eating and how diet affects health. A BetterWay representative will discuss how blood testing can help people track their lifestyle changes and take proactive steps to improve their health. Testing will not be available at this event, but attendees can still access a $25 discount toward future tests.

KUTX Live! At Scholz Garten

Location: Scholz Garten – 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 12 - Saturday, March 15 | 8 a.m. to noon

Testing will be available on Friday and Saturday. On Wednesday and Thursday, representatives will be available to discuss how BetterWay can provide actionable data to support wellness journeys.

About BetterWay by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined—affordable fingertip collection at convenient locations with fast, accurate lab results. Available now at Austin pharmacies and clinics, BetterWay empowers people to take charge of their health. Customers can order for themselves or with a doctor and receive clear, easy-to-understand results in one to two days. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI. Healthcare organizations across the US can partner with Babson to bring the BetterWay experience to their patients. For more information, please visit betterway.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

