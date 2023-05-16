BetterUp and Carahsoft Partner to Address U.S. Government Agencies’ Mindsets for Mission Readiness

BetterUp to Enable U.S. Federal, State and Local Governments Agencies to Transform Their Workforces Through Mission Readiness Mindset Solution

SAN FRANCISCO & RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BetterUp®, the human transformation company, and inventor of virtual coaching, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as BetterUp’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry leading mission readiness solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.





“Nearly 24 million people across the US—a little over 15% of the workforce—are involved in military, public, and national service at the State and Local, and Federal levels,” said Rob Smith, General Manager at BetterUp Government. “Our partnership with a known trusted solutions provider such as Carahsoft marks an important chapter in enabling U.S. Government organizations with the ability to invest in their teams and help their people live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion.”

Human transformation is at the heart of driving positive mental health in the workplace, fostering impactful leaders, maintaining high-performing teams and transforming the organization at large. BetterUp’s personalized development solution as a mission-readiness performance coaching provider is now available through Carahsoft and its reseller network, enabling an entirely new workplace population for human transformation. Through the partnership, agencies will have access to a range of services including personalized coaching sessions, leadership development programs, and a cutting-edge coaching platform powered by AI and behavioral science.

“Partnering with BetterUp aligns with our commitment to helping Public Sector agencies achieve their mission goals and drive better outcomes for their employees,” said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with BetterUp and our reseller partners to enable Government customers to build resilience, performance, purpose and meaning to prepare for future challenges.”

On Tuesday, May 16 at 1:00 PM ET, BetterUp and Carahsoft will host a conversation titled Building a Healthy Agency With Well-Being as the Future of Work. Attendees will learn about the components to fueling individual performance and well-being, the potential impact of leadership development through a full-agency solution and the science behind human transformation. To register for the event, visit carahevents.carahsoft.com/Event/Register/366321-betterup.

BetterUp’s solution and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the BetterUp team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or BetterUp@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp® is a human transformation company that drives peak performance in individuals and organizations, through unparalleled access to coaching, content, and cutting-edge AI technology. With more than 2 million coaching sessions, BetterUp is the inventor of virtual coaching and the largest mental health and coaching startup in the world, with the world’s largest network of over 3,000 Coaches offering support in 64 languages across over 70 countries. Trusted by more than 600 organizations including Salesforce, NASA, Google, Snap Inc., Chipotle, Hilton, Warner Media and other leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp delivers on three key impact areas – Mental Fitness, career & leadership development, and social connection – inspiring people everywhere to live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. Investors include Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Threshold Ventures, PLUS Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, Morningside Group, SV Angel, Freestyle Capital, Crosslink Capital, and Tenaya Capital. BetterUp’s Science Board is composed of leading researchers in the fields of positive psychology and human performance including Martin Seligman, Adam Grant, Shawn Achor, and Quinetta Roberson. BetterUp has been recognized in the Inc. 5000, Fortune’s Great Places to Work, and People Magazine’s Companies that Care. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.

