BetterUp Achieves Data Privacy Framework Certification

The Human Transformation Company is now a certified organization under the DPF, which ensures rigorous data protection standards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BetterUp®, the inventor of virtual professional coaching and global leader in peak performance for enterprises, is now a certified organization under the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) – which includes the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, UK Extension to the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework – as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal data transferred from the European Economic Area (EEA), United Kingdom and Switzerland, to the United States.





The DPF was developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission, UK Government, and Swiss Federal Administration to provide U.S. organizations with reliable mechanisms for personal data transfers to the United States from the European Union, United Kingdom, and Switzerland while ensuring data protection that is consistent with EU, UK, and Swiss law. As part of the certification process, BetterUp demonstrated its commitment to uphold DPF principles regarding all personal data received from the aforementioned regions and countries.

BetterUp drives transformational behavioral change at scale, improving business outcomes at hundreds of organizations worldwide including Travelodge, Smallpdf, Chevron, Hilton and Salesforce.

Trust and security are critical to how BetterUp operates and delivers transformational solutions for its customers. This certification builds on the company’s existing security program and Privacy Policy, which is in compliance with ISO 27001, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and AICPA’s Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II reporting requirements. BetterUp also received the “In Process” designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). These achievements uniquely demonstrate BetterUp’s commitment to continuously improve its private data governance, security and compliance programs to support its customers.

Visit the Data Privacy Framework website to learn more about the program, and view BetterUp’s page on the Data Privacy Framework List to see the scope of BetterUp’s active certification.

