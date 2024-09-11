BetterCommerce Earns Prestigious Spot in TGOA’s Market Performance Wheel

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalcommerce–BetterCommerce, a frontrunner in delivering cutting-edge composable commerce solutions for both B2B and B2C sectors, has been honoured in the latest Market Performance Wheel (MPW) by The Group of Analysts (TGOA). This accolade highlights unwavering commitment by BetterCommerce to innovation and its role in providing comprehensive, scalable, and all-in-one commerce technologies.









The Market Performance Wheel, developed by TGOA, is a sophisticated evaluation tool that examines software vendors across four key dimensions: operational capability, market effectiveness, future readiness, and technological innovation. Unlike conventional software assessments that focus on a checklist of features, the MPW goes deeper, offering businesses a strategic lens through which to evaluate potential partnerships.

BetterCommerce’s Standout Performance:

In the recent MPW rankings, BetterCommerce achieved top-tier scores, reflecting its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative strategies. The company’s proactive approach to incorporating user feedback and continuously refining its offerings is highlighted by an impressive score of 22 out of 25 in Product Information Management. The ability of BetterCommerce to stay ahead of market trends and adapt to the ever-changing retail landscape was recognized with a score of 23 out of 25 in Innovation and Market Insight. The company’s modern technology stack and strong execution capabilities were acknowledged with another 23 out of 25 points in Technological Excellence, underscoring its effectiveness in addressing the complex needs of today’s businesses.

Vikram Saxena, the visionary founder and CEO of BetterCommerce, expressed:

“Being recognized in TGOA Market Performance Wheel underscores our commitment to delivering tailored, cutting-edge solutions that directly address the unique challenges of today’s businesses. This achievement highlights our focus on innovation and adaptability, ensuring that BetterCommerce remains at the forefront of supporting dynamic and evolving market needs.”

TGOA’s Chief Analyst and CEO, Temel Kahyaoglu, praised BetterCommerce for its pioneering role in addressing the full spectrum of business needs with a comprehensive approach to the data value chain. This recognition places BetterCommerce among a new breed of technology providers that tailor their solutions to the specific requirements of each client, moving away from generic, one-size-fits-all models.

Discover the Full Report:

The detailed Market Performance Wheel report on BetterCommerce is available for complimentary download on the BetterCommerce website. For more information or inquiries about BetterCommerce composable commerce offerings, reach out to us at letstalk@bettercommerce.io.

About BetterCommerce:

BetterCommerce specializes in solving complex commerce challenges for B2B and B2C businesses, helping them to scale with global capabilities. Leveraging a headless and composable architecture, BetterCommerce provides a unified commerce experience through a robust suite of solutions. By seamlessly integrating with any third-party platforms, BetterCommerce reduces the need for additional integrations, thereby lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO).

About TGOA:

The Group of Analysts (TGOA) is a distinguished analyst firm that has been enhancing transparency in the enterprise software market since 2010 through its innovative Market Performance Wheels. TGOA’s methodology evaluates vendors on strategic alignment and the value they bring to the market, beyond just feature comparisons.

Contacts

BetterCommerce: letstalk@bettercommerce.io

TGOA: heads@tgoa.com