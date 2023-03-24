Better Therapeutics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 30, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a clinically validated, software-based novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

To access the conference call, please register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI24e91f91597f4f97a40e32c908ac7be5. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes. All participants are encouraged to join 10 minutes prior to the start time. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the event link at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cmdsh8s3. Following the webcast, a replay of the webcast may be accessed from the Presentations & Events page in the Investors section of the Better Therapeutics corporate website at: investors.bettertx.com.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The CBT delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics’ clinically validated mobile applications, if authorized for marketing, are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

