Better Home & Finance Holding Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR, BETRW) (“Better”), a leading digital homeownership company, today announced that Kevin Ryan, CFO of Better, will participate in meetings with investors at the following investor conferences:


Zelman 2024 Housing Summit
Date: September 12-13, 2024

Location: Boston, MA

UBS East Coast Payments & FinTech Discussion
Date: September 26, 2024

Location: New York, NY

About Better

Since 2017, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) has leveraged its industry-leading technology platform, Tinman™, to fund more than $100 billion in mortgage volume. Tinman™ allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates and close their loan in as little as three weeks. Better’s mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage loans. Better launched its “One Day Mortgage” program in January 2023, which allows eligible customers to go from click to Commitment Letter within 24 hours. Better was named Best Online Mortgage Lender by Forbes and Best Mortgage Lender for Affordability by WSJ in 2023, ranked #1 on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 2020 list, and was listed on Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom.

Contacts

For investor relations inquiries, please email ir@better.com.

