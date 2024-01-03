Better Home & Finance Holding Company to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR, BETRW) (“Better”), a leading digital homeownership company, today announced that Kevin Ryan, CFO & President of Better, will participate in the ICR Conference in Orlando, FL on Monday, January 8, 2024. The fireside chat will begin at 4:00 PM ET.





A webcast and archived replay of the event will be accessible in the Events section on Better’s investor relations website at https://investors.better.com.

About Better

Since 2017, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) has leveraged its industry-leading technology platform, Tinman™, to fund more than $100 billion in mortgage volume. Tinman™ allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates and close their loan in as little as three weeks. Better’s mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage loans. Better launched its “One-Day Mortgage” program in January 2023, which allows eligible customers to “go from click to Commitment Letter” all within 24 hours. From 2019-2022, Better completed approximately $98 billion in mortgage volume and $39 billion in coverage written through its insurance arm, Better Cover. Better was named Best Online Mortgage Lender by Forbes and Best Mortgage Lender for Affordability by WSJ in 2023, and ranked #1 on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 2020 list, and was listed on Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom.

