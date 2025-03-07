Better Home & Finance Holding Company to Announce 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) (“Better” or the “Company”) intends to announce its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss those results will be held the following morning on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Details to register for the live webcast and to listen to the call by phone will be available on the Company’s investor relations website located at investors.better.com and are included below. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website shortly after the call ends on March 19, 2025.

* Webcast Details *

Event Title: Better Home & Finance Holding Company 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Event Date: March 19, 2025 08:30 AM (GMT-05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/885679637

About Better Home & Finance Holding Company

Since 2016, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) has leveraged its industry-leading AI platform, Tinman™, to fund more than $100 billion in mortgage volume. Tinman™ allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates, and close their loan in as little as three weeks. In addition, Betsy™, the first voice-based AI loan assistant built exclusively for the mortgage industry, is revolutionizing the homebuying journey by delivering timely application status updates to consumers, as well as answering questions and helping move their loan application along 24/7. Better’s mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage loans. Better launched its "One Day Mortgage" program in January 2023, which allows eligible customers to go from click to Commitment Letter within 24 hours. Better was named Best Online Mortgage Lender by Forbes and Best Mortgage Lender for Affordability by WSJ in 2023, ranked #1 on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 2020 list, and was listed on Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom.

