Betagro Public Company Limited Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Its Transportation Operations

BANGKOK & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As global supply chains continue to face disruptions and growing customer expectations, the need for digital transformation in logistics has never been more urgent. In response, Betagro Public Company Limited, Thailand’s leading integrated food company, has selected Blue Yonder to lead the digital transformation of its transportation operations. Betagro will implement Blue Yonder’s transportation management solutions, which will be carried out by Blue Yonder Professional Services.

Betagro, Thailand’s leading integrated food company, operates across the entire food value chain—from animal feed and pharmaceuticals to livestock, poultry, eggs, processed foods, pet food, and food distribution. With production and distribution networks spanning every region of Thailand, Betagro also exports its products to key international markets and neighboring countries across Asia.

As part of its Cost Transformation Program, Betagro sought a solution to reduce its logistics and transportation costs. Blue Yonder’s comprehensive expertise in the “farm-to-fork” supply chain and its strong experience in agriculture and food processing made it the ideal choice for Betagro’s needs.

With Blue Yonder’s transportation management solutions, Betagro will leverage new capabilities and expects to achieve the following benefits:

Significantly reduced transportation and logistics costs

Near real-time, end-to-end visibility across its operations

Greater agility and responsiveness in a dynamic market

Improved scalability for future growth

“Our primary goal under the Betagro Cost Transformation Program is to achieve significant cost savings across the company,” said Paitoon Jiranantarat, chief operational development & supply chain officer, Betagro. “Transportation is a major cost driver, so we recognized the need to digitally transform our transportation management. We are confident that Blue Yonder’s solution will help optimize our logistics operations, delivering immediate and long-term cost benefits.”

“Blue Yonder stood out as our supply chain solutions provider of choice due to their impressive track record in successfully transforming supply chains across Southeast Asia,” said Tependra Lohumi, chief technology and digital officer, Betagro. “Their in-depth knowledge of our industry’s challenges, combined with their innovative transportation management solutions, makes them the perfect supply chain solutions provider for this critical transformation.”

With Blue Yonder’s advanced transportation management solutions, Betagro will unlock real-time visibility and leverage predictive analytics to optimize routes, reduce transit times, and improve operational efficiency. This transformation will allow Betagro to better serve its consumers and retail partners with faster, more reliable deliveries.

“We are honored to have been appointed by Betagro to help optimize their supply chain operations,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder. “Betagro operates a highly complex supply chain, and with our solutions, they will achieve full visibility and control over their transportation network, ensuring the right products reach the right customers at the right time, and at the right cost.”

About Betagro Public Company Limited

Betagro Public Company Limited (“BTG”) is Thailand’s leading integrated food company dedicated to enriching people’s lives with better food. Betagro's business encompasses the production and distribution of animal feed, animal pharmaceuticals and supplements, livestock, pork products, chicken meat, eggs, fish, and processed food for domestic consumption and export to more than 20 countries worldwide. Betagro is also active in pet food, the distribution of farm equipment, and investment in neighboring countries, including Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. In addition, Betagro operates production and processing facilities with the highest standards and efficiency. The company engages in research and development, focusing on consistent tracking and controlling the quality of products and services through the Betagro Quality Management (BQM) and top-level biosecurity measures that are certified and accepted by international standards. Moreover, Betagro places importance on conducting business in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and operating under the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework to create sustainable growth for all stakeholders. www.betagro.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. blueyonder.com

